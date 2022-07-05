3 Dry July Mocktails That Taste Like the Real Thing

It’s officially July folks and you know what that means: cold weather and Dry July! By giving up alcohol for the month, participants raise money for cancer patients, their families and carers. Even if you’re not participating in the actual event, many people still use this time to cut back on their alcohol intake. If you are someone (like me) who loves a good cocktail, never fear, because we’ve got you covered with some delicious Dry July mocktails.

To get you through your alcohol-free winter month, Vitamix has a range of delicious (and healthy) mocktail recipes that will make your friends wish they were doing Dry July too.

What’s even better is that a few of these recipes will keep you warm, especially with the Hot Apple Cider or the Warm Apple Ginger Smoothie. But maybe you are longing to escape the cold and dream of a hot summer, then we’ve got you covered with the Acai Pomegranate Blueberry Agua Fresca.

Dry July mocktails

Hot Apple Cider

Ingredients:

4 cups (960ml) water

2 (360g) medium apples, halved, seeded

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 (30g) Medjool dates, pitted

Additional seasoning if desired (like spices)

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the blender at its lowest speed, then quickly increase it to the highest speed. Blend for 7 minutes and 30 seconds or until heavy steam escapes from the vented lid. Use seasonal apples with bold flavours like Honeycrisp, Gali or fuji.

Chef’s notes: Adjust the seasoning by adding more or less cinnamon and dates. Try adding a slice of fresh ginger or even a pinch of nutmeg and cloves to the blend to create a more flavourful hot cider.

Warm Apple Ginger Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup (240ml) apple juice

2 cups (320g) apples, halved, seeded

1 slice lemon, 3mm thick

1 tablespoon (3g) fresh ginger root, 3mm thick slice

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 2 minutes, using the tamper to press ingredients towards the blades.

Acai Pomegranate Blueberry Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

2 cups (480ml) acai pomegranate coconut water

3 cups (450g) fresh blueberries

1 small lime, peeled

2 cups (260g) ice cubes

Directions:

With a peeler or paring knife, remove the peel and white pith from the lime, leaving just the flesh. Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 30 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.

Chef’s note: Pass through a fine-mesh strainer or filtration bag if desired.

And there you have it, some delicious and easy-to-make Dry July mocktails that will have you sorted all month long.

