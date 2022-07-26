These Dry July Kombucha Mocktails Are the Easiest Way to Keep Your Gut Happy

It’s almost the end of July which means Dry July is nearly over. For those of you participating, you might need a final push of motivation to get through these next few days. If that’s the case, these kombucha mocktails are just what you need.

Not only is Dry July a great way to keep your mind happy, but combining these mocktails with kombucha will keep your gut happy too. A win-win.

These recipes come from award-winning mixologist Grant Collins, owner of Cartel, Blossom Bar and Gin Lane, who has teamed up with Lo Bros Kombucha to bring to life some delicious mocktails that are actually good for you.

If you’re experiencing some stomach issues, you aren’t alone. Shockingly, more than 3.1 million Aussies say that since the start of the pandemic, they’ve experience an increase in stomach and digestive issues.

By this point, we all know that probiotics and prebiotics are a great way to keep your gut health sorted, which is where these kombucha mocktails come in.

Even if you aren’t participating in Dry July, these kombucha mocktails are a great way to have all the pleasure of drinking with the confidence in knowing you’re treating your body correctly.

Kombucha Colada Mocktail

Ingredients:

100ml Lo Bros Kombucha Pineapple and Lime

40ml grilled pineapple juice

20ml coconut syrup

15ml agave

10ml lime

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Shake and strain over ice into a long glass with candied pineapple and lime.

Raspberry, Lemon and Rose Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

125ml Lo bros Kombucha Raspberry and Lemon

30ml lyres reservation

10ml raspberry purée

20ml pressed lemon

15ml rose

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker. Lightly shake and strain into a martini coupe with candied orange and speared raspberry.

