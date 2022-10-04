5 Mocktails That Are More Than Just Juice With a Paper Umbrella

From Dry January or Dry July to Sober October, there seems to be a lot of people regularly ditching alcoholic drinks. While it might seem like mocktails aren’t as fun without the alcohol, these delicious mocktail recipes are here to prove that theory wrong.

To help you get through your alcohol-free journey, Vitamix has given us a range of delicious (and healthy) mocktail recipes that will make your friends want to say no to alcohol too. We also have some great recipes using Edenvale’s alcohol-removed wines that will make you believe you’re drinking the real thing.

If you are longing to escape the constant rain La Niña is bringing, then we’ve got you covered with an Acai Pomegranate Blueberry Agua Fresca and Pink Citrus Paradise Mocktail or a Prosecco Hugo Mocktail.

What’s even better is that a few of these recipes will keep you warm, especially with the Hot Apple Cider or the Warm Apple Ginger Smoothie.

Mocktail recipes

Hot Apple Cider

What you’ll need:

4 cups (960ml) water

2 (360g) medium apples, halved, seeded

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 (30g) Medjool dates, pitted

Additional seasoning if desired (like spices)

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the blender at its lowest speed, then quickly increase it to the highest speed. Blend for 7 minutes and 30 seconds or until heavy steam escapes from the vented lid. Use seasonal apples with bold flavours like Honeycrisp, Gali or fuji.

Chef’s notes: Adjust the seasoning by adding more or less cinnamon and dates. Try adding a slice of fresh ginger or even a pinch of nutmeg and cloves to the blend to create a more flavourful hot cider.

Warm Apple Ginger Smoothie

What you’ll need:

1 cup (240ml) apple juice

2 cups (320g) apples, halved, seeded

1 slice lemon, 3mm thick

1 tablespoon (3g) fresh ginger root, 3mm thick slice

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 2 minutes, using the tamper to press ingredients towards the blades.

Acai Pomegranate Blueberry Agua Fresca

What you’ll need:

2 cups (480ml) acai pomegranate coconut water

3 cups (450g) fresh blueberries

1 small lime, peeled

2 cups (260g) ice cubes

Directions:

With a peeler or paring knife, remove the peel and white pith from the lime, leaving just the flesh. Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 30 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.

Chef’s note: Pass through a fine-mesh strainer or filtration bag if desired.

Pink Citrus Paradise Mocktail

What you’ll need:

400 ml of Edenvale Sparkling Rose

100 ml pink grapefruit cordial

100 ml soda water

1 grapefruit, sliced

4 strawberries, sliced

Ice

Grapefruit slices to garnish

Rosemary sprigs to garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a 1 l jug, fill to brim with ice and stir Serve in glasses filled with ice Garnish with grapefruit and strawberry slices

Prosecco Hugo Mocktail

What you’ll need:

1 bottle of Edenvale Sparkling Cuvee

A glass (or two) half-filled with ice

Good splash of elderflower cordial

Several mint leaves

Lime wedge

Soda water

Directions:

Pluck several mint leaves into a glass, squeeze over a lime wedge and drop it in Add a generous teaspoon of elderflower cordial, before topping up the glass with Prosecco and a splash of soda water Throw in some ice cubes, mix well and enjoy

And there you have it, some delicious and easy-to-make mocktails that will have you sorted for any event.

If you need some more mocktail recipe ideas, check these kombucha ones out.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.