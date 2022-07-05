World Chocolate Day: 5 Recipes That Will Melt Your Chocoholic Heart

Yes, it’s officially World Chocolate Day on the 7th of July. That’s the best excuse possible to eat as much chocolate as you humanly can. Of course, if you’re a chocolate lover, you don’t need a special day to tell you to eat it. But if you’re in the mood to switch things up a bit, we’ve gathered a mix of fun, delicious and decadent recipes for you to whip up this World Chocolate Day.

These chocolate recipes go beyond your trusty brownie or cake and will transport you into the heavenly world of desserts. Yes, we included a recipe for a chocolate malt self-saucing pudding because how could we not? It’s the gift that keeps on giving, literally.

Anyways, enough from me, I’m sure your mouths are watering at the thought of whipping up these incredible chocolate recipes so let’s dive right in.

Chocolate Hazelnut Protein Smoothie Bowl

This recipe was shared by Vitamix and was created by @run2food. The best part of this chocolate recipe is that it’s both vegan and gluten-free as well as being a healthier alternative to ice cream.

Ingredients:

80ml non-dairy milk

3-4 large (350g) ripe frozen bananas, cut into large chunks

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons vegan chocolate protein powder

2 tablespoons hazelnut butter

Liquid sweetener to taste e.g. maple syrup (optional)

To serve:

Fresh sliced banana

Hazelnut butter

Dark chocolate

Chocolate hazelnut slice

Directions:

Add ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed. Start the machine on its lowest speed, and quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend until thick, smooth and creamy. Transfer smoothie to a bowl and decorate with toppings or choose your own.

Chocolate Breakfast Donuts

This recipe was made in collaboration with Califia Farms and Nourish & Flourish Sydney.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups quick oats

1/2 cup granulated sugar /alternative

3/4 cup Califia Farms Original Oat Milk

3 tbsp protein powder/almond meal

1 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tsp flaxmeal

25g melted dairy-free chocolate

1 tsp coconut oil

Desiccated coconut

Directions:

Preheat oven to 170°C. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl to form a sticky dough. Pour batter into greased donut moulds and bake for 20 minutes or until surface is firm and no longer sticky. Let it cool while you melt chocolate and coconut in a bowl. Dip each donut into melted chocolate and dust with coconut. Set aside in room temperature for 1 hour or until the chocolate coating is set.

Double Chocolate Malt Self-Saucing Pudding

As I said earlier, we can’t have a list of chocolate recipes and not include self-saucing pudding. This one has been created by Janelle Bloom for Wiltshire.

Ingredients:

100g good quality dark chocolate, chopped

50g butter, chopped

1/2 cup full cream milk

3/4 cup self-raising flour, sifted

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbs malt powder

2 tbs cocoa powder

100g milk chocolate, chopped

Topping:

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbs cocoa powder

1 tbs malt powder

1 1/2 cups boiling water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180°C fan-forced. Grease a 1.5L, 5cm deep, 20cm x 26cm Wiltshire enamel dish. Combine dark chocolate, butter and milk in a heatproof microwave-safe jug. Microwave uncovered on high for 1-2 minutes, stirring every minute with a metal spoon until melted and smooth. Combine flour, brown sugar, malt powder and cocoa powder in a bowl. Stir to combine then stir in the chocolate mixture. Spoon into the prepared dish, smooth the surface and poke in the milk chocolate. For the topping, combine brown sugar, cocoa and malt powder. Sprinkle over the pudding mixture. Pour boiling water slowly over the topping. Place dish onto a tray and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the top is set. Serve within 10 minutes of removing from the oven otherwise, the pudding will absorb the sauce. Serve with cream or ice cream..

Chocolate Mousse

Who doesn’t love a good chocolate mousse? This delicious chocolate recipe was created by Tom Walton.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup (310ml) thickened cream or use coconut cream

200g dark chocolate , roughly chopped

, roughly chopped 1 free range egg

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1/2 cup coconut yoghurt

2 figs, each cut into 6 wedges

1 punnet raspberries

1 violet crumble bar, smashed

Directions:

Pour 1/4 cup water and half the cream into a small pot and bring to a simmer (try not to let it boil), then remove from the heat. Meanwhile place the chocolate , egg and vanilla paste into the jug of the Vitamix Ascent blender and pour over the hot cream, immediately secure the lid and blend on to a smooth texture, starting on setting 1 for 10 seconds then increasing to setting 4 for 1 minute. Remove the lid and add the rest of the cream then secure the lid and blend again for 20 seconds on setting 4. Divide the mixture between four glasses or small bowls or use one large serving dish and place in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight to set. When ready to serve, spoon the coconut yoghurt over, and top with the figs, raspberry and crushed violet crumble.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars

Perhaps my favourite out of all of these chocolate recipes is these cookie dough bars made by Califia Farms.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vegan butter, melted

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tbs Califia Farms Original Oat Milk

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup almond butter

1 cup chocolate chips

Chocolate coating:

1/2 cup coconut cream

1 1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Add flour to a small bowl and microwave for 1 minute. Fluff the flour with a fork and set aside to allow it to cool. Add melted butter, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and powdered sugar to a large bowl and whisk. Then add Califia milk and continue to whisk together. Add flour, kosher salt, almond butter, and chocolate chips to the mixture and fold together. Line an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper and add dough. Press down so that the dough fits the shape of the container. Place in the refrigerator. In another bowl, warm coconut cream in the microwave for one minute. Add chocolate chips and allow it to sit in the coconut cream for 2 minutes then begin to whisk until creamy. If some of the chocolate chips do not melt, add to the microwave for 15 seconds and continue to whisk until smooth. Pour chocolate coating on top of cookie dough and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

And there you have it, some of the most delicious chocolate recipes for you to create on World Chocolate Day.

If you want some more chocolate recipes, check out our other list.

Happy baking!