Lindt’s Vegan Chocolate Dessert Recipes Will Make the Bunnies Jealous

As a vegan or someone who can’t stomach lactose, it can be hard to find good desserts. It may seem like so many of life’s luxuries, like good chocolate, are off-limits, but that’s no longer the case with Lindt – the Swiss chocolatier has come out with a new line of vegan chocolate and you can use it to make some epic desserts at home.

To celebrate the release of their new vegan chocolate range in Australia, the good folks at Lindt have passed on some home recipes for vegan chocolate mousse and vegan choc truffles to try yourself.

Lindt vegan desserts

Easy chocolate mousse recipe

Recipe by Thomas Schnetzler – Lindt Maȋtre Chocolatier

What you’ll need:

300g Dairy Free Thickened Cream

40ml Water

10g Glucose Syrup

5g Cocoa Powder

130g Lindt Classic Vegan Smooth Chocolate

Vegan chocolate cookies and chocolate decoration (to serve)

Directions for Lindt vegan chocolate mousse:

Combine the dairy-free cream, water and glucose in a saucepan and bring to just under boiling point. Remove from the heat and mix in the cocoa powder and the chocolate. Whisk to create a smooth mixture. A stick blender would work really well. Place mixture into a mixing bowl. Cover with clingfilm directly on the surface and refrigerate for 5 hours or overnight. To serve, whip the mousse to soft peaks as you would whip cream. Half fill serving glasses and crumble a chocolate cookie and create a layer, then top with mousse. Decorate with chocolate garnish or shavings.

Hot tip: This also works well with Lindt Excellence Extra Creamy Milk chocolate and thickened cream.

Vegan chocolate truffles recipe

Recipe by Thomas Schnetzler – Lindt Maȋtre Chocolatier

What you’ll need:

75ml Oat Milk

1tsp Glucose

200g Lindt Classic VEGAN Smooth Chocolate

20g Almond Butter

Pinch of sea salt

To finish the truffles:

Chocolate shavings made from the Lindt Classic VEGAN Smooth

Chopped pistachio nuts

Chopped roasted hazelnuts

Whole roasted hazelnuts

Cocoa powder

Directions for Lindt’s vegan truffles:

Combine the oat milk and glucose in a saucepan and bring to just under boiling point. Add the chocolate, almond butter and salt and using a stick blender, create a smooth and glossy ganache. Cover with clingfilm and allow to sit at room temperature overnight. To finish the Truffles, portion walnut-sized Truffles with a spoon or a piping bag, roll into Truffles balls and then coat by rolling in nuts or cocoa powder. (The size of the Truffles is up to you but for an elegant bite-size, a generous teaspoon is recommended.)

Hot tip: For a great crunch, hide a whole roasted hazelnut in the centre of a Truffle and coat in chopped hazelnuts.

Once you’re ready for more of a challenge in the world of vegan desserts you can give this vegan Bombe Alaska a try.