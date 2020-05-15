What's Coming To Netflix And Stan This Weekend

How 'Karen' Became The Name For Rude, Middle-Aged White Women

For many around Australia, this will be the first weekend in months you'll be allowed to leave the house and catch up with friends and family — provided you're obeying your state's rules. But not everyone is ready to leave their iso bubble so curling up on your couch and bingeing some new movies is perfectly fine too. Here's what you can look forward to on Netflix and Stan this weekend.

This weekend's looking a little better than last with some solid shows expected to drop across Netflix and Stan. Sadly, we'll have to wait another 10 days for the Snowpiercer show to be released on Netflix — it was originally scheduled for this weekend — but new crime mystery White Lines looks like it could be an interesting series to tide you over.

For Stan, history lovers will likely get hooked onto a new series, The Great, based on 18th century Russian ruler, Catherine the Great. It features Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and is penned as a satirical history and looks to be in similar vein as the lovable, The Favourite. Eight-part crime series, High Town, is another interesting crime drama to add to your list. It's nothing too groundbreaking in the storyline — recovering alcoholic detective solves murder — but it could be a good waste of time.

What's coming to Netflix this weekend (15 May)

15 May

  • Chichipatos/The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1)
  • White Lines (Season 1)
  • Magic for Humans (Season 3)
  • Dérapages/Inhuman Resources (Season 1)
  • Te quiero, imbécil/I Love You, Stupid (May 15)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

16 May

  • La reina de Indias y el conquistador/The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1)

What's coming to Stan this weekend (15 May)

Stan highlights

The Great (New Series/16 May)

Written and created by Oscar-nominated Australian writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite) and starring Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, X-Men Franchise), The Great is a satirical drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history.

High Town (New Series/17 May)

From Executive Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, this new eight-part crime series is set on iconic Cape Cod and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation.

15 May

  • Skin

16 May

  • The Great (New Series)

17 May

  • High Town (New Series)

