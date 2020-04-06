6 Great Documentaries You Probably Missed

Image: Magnolia Pictures

There seems to be an endless supply of documentaries in the streaming age and that's okay with us. Here are some you've likely missed in the barrage.

Most of us are spending more time than ever stuck inside the house and when that happens, we often turn on our screens and hit up our favourite streaming services to pass the time.

By now, however, we've most likely finished off all our outstanding go-to shows and are desperately looking for something new to chew through.

Luckily, there's a never-ending stream of new documentaries and docuseries to comfortably get through the next six-or-so months. Here are a few to get you started.

McMillions

Remember the Monopoly games you played at McDonald's back in the 90s? Well, turns out, in the United States the system was being rorted by a bunch of people at the top who took the winning tokens for themselves.

McMillions is the HBO documentary that looks into the debacle that ran for 12 years and left few legitimate winners of the million-dollar prize pool.

Catch it on Foxtel Now.

The Pharmacist

Netflix is on a serious role with docuseries releases and The Pharmacist follows on in that vein. It centres on a small town pharmacist, Dan Schneider, who has lost his son after a crack cocaine deal goes wrong.

What follows is an investigation into a much bigger tragedy — the United States' opioid epidemic — and how one man tried to take down the perpetrators by himself.

Watch it on Netflix.

Murder In The Bayou

Based on the book of the same name, Murder In The Bayou isn't your stock standard true crime docuseries. It looks at the unsolved murders of eight women in Louisiana's Jefferson Davis Parish and the impact of their deaths on the community. While it's first thought to be the work of a potential serial killer, it soon becomes apparent a web of shady figures, including local law enforcement officials and criminals, are involved.

It's available on Stan right now.

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Released with eerie timing, Netflix's Pandemic series is based on the question scientists have long been asking — When is the next pandemic going to shake the population?

Of course, we already know that answer now but the series takes a look at what various parties around the world have been doing — or undoing — in anticipation of the next major global health crisis. It's an informative watch for the unsettling times we now live in.

Catch it on Netflix.

One Child Nation

We've all heard about China's one-child policy but probably don't know too much about it other than its basic premise. One Child Nation is told by two directors who were a direct result of it, and want to understand the effect the 46-year policy has had on the country.

It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hail Satan?

The funniest entry of the lot, Hail Satan? takes a look at a bunch of satanists in the US who decide to form an anti-religious group, The Satanic Temple. While it sounds like a ruckus, the group has a very clear motive — to educate others on why there needs to be a separation of religion and state in the US.

It's available on DocWatch.