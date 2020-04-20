11 Must-Watch Nature Documentaries On Netflix To Celebrate Earth Day

Image: Getty

From Sir David Attenborough's famous Our Planet docu-series to upcoming new arrivals, we've collated 11 nature documentaries you should watch on Netflix to mark Earth Day 2020.

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, we've curated a list of eye-opening documentaries on Netflix that will transport you to the depths of our oceans and give you an inside look into the world's most beautiful and dangerous species.

These documentaries remind us we need to take responsibility and do more to save our planet and restore the balance of nature.

72 Dangerous Animals (Collection of series: Asia, Latin America and Australia)

Fangs, claws, horns and venomous stings are just some of the deadly weapons wielded by Asia’s 72 most dangerous animals.

Absurd Planet (Docu-series) | Arrives April 22)

A funny science series that offers an inside look into the lives of the planet's most intriguing animals, with narration provided by a cast of quirky animal creatures, as well as Mother Nature herself.

Birders (Documentary)

Bird watchers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border share their enthusiasm for protecting and preserving some of the world's most beautiful species.

Chasing Coral (Documentary)

Divers, scientists and photographers around the world mount an epic underwater campaign to document the disappearance of coral reefs.

Dancing With The Birds (Documentary)

From ruffling their majestic feathers to nailing im-peck-able courtship routines, birds in paradise flaunt their best moves in hopes of landing a mate.

Into The Inferno (Documentary)

With stunning views of eruptions and lava flows, Werner Herzog captures the raw power of volcanoes and their ties to indigenous spiritual practices.

Night on Earth (Docu-series)

This nature series’ new technology lifts night’s veil to reveal the hidden lives of the world’s creatures, from lions on the hunt to bats on wings.

Our Planet (Docu-series)

Eight-part documentary series from the creators of “Planet Earth” provides a never-before-filmed look at the planet’s remaining wilderness areas and their animal inhabitants, filmed in 50 countries across all the continents of the world. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Tales by Light (Docu-series)

Behind every powerful image is a powerful story. Uniting exploration, photography and the natural world, Tales By Light follows photographers from Australia and around the world as they push the limits of their craft.

Win The Wilderness (Reality TV series | Arrives April 22)

Six couples compete to prove they've got the survival skills to win the deed to an extraordinary home deep in the vast, rugged wilderness of Alaska.

You vs Wild (Interactive Series)

An interactive series where you can make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.

Please note: All descriptions provided by Netflix.