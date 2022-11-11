This Sex Toy Advent Calendar Will Give You a Buzz Every Day Leading Up to Christmas

If you’re looking for a way to put a little more Merry in your Christmas, why not try gifting yourself an advent calendar? We’re not talking about chocolate, beauty products or wine-filled advent calendars, we’re talking about a cheeky sex toy-filled advent calendar from Yoni Pleasure Palace to stuff your stocking with.
These particular advent calendars are filled with things like anal beads, crotchless panties, butt plugs, tassels, ticklers, wrist cuffs, clamps, masks, whips and a bunch of other goodies that are a little more naughty than nice.
During the 24 fun-filled days leading up to Christmas, you (and your partner) get to open, explore and play with a variety of different sex toys that you mightn’t otherwise treat yourself to.
Let’s take a look at the full list of toys and accessories included in your calendar:
- Bullet Vibrator
- G-spot Finger Sleeve
- Tongue Sensations Vibrator
- Feather Tickler
- Sex Toy Cleaner
- Wrist Cuffs
- Ankle Cuffs
- Collar With Lead
- Whip
- Nipple Clamps
- Bath Bomb with Surprise
- Lipstick Vibrator
- Luxe Vibrator
- Sex Position Dice
- Glass Anal Beads
- Nipple Tassels x 2
- Butt Plug
- G-Spot Tickler
- Finger Flirter
- Eye Mask
- Spanking Paddle
- Lace Face Mask & Matching Wrist Cuffs
- Silicone Pleaser
- Crotchless Black Panties
Tell you what, that lineup really jingles our bells.
The Yoni Pleasure Palace Sex Toy Advent Calendar will cost you around $215, which is pretty decent, given how many gifts you’re getting. The cal is currently on pre-order, with shipping expected to begin on November 17, so it should arrive just in time to deck your halls.
You can shop the YPP Sex Toy Advent Calendar here.
