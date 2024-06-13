Bridgerton Sex Scenes: A Definitive List of the Hottest Moments in the Show

Netflix’s Bridgerton exploded onto the scene in 2020, and its sex scenes caught the attention of the masses right away (mostly because of Rege-Jean Page, but also for other reasons). Over the years, our love for Bridgerton and its lovers has only grown, and as we prepare for the arrival of Season 3 Part 2, we thought we’d revisit some of the best sex/sexy scenes from the spicy series.

Are you ready? Of course you are.

(These are in no particular order because that would be too difficult.)

The very best sex scenes from Bridgerton Season 1

Naturally, spoilers are ahead, so proceed with caution.

When the Duke licks the spoon

Bridgerton sex scenes. Rege-Jean Page and his spoon. *Faints* Image credit: Netflix

This counts. That’s all I’ll say.

Anthony Bridgerton and Siena’s sex scene at the boxing match

First things first. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is mostly a dick to Siena Rosso (Sabrina Bartlett) and that sucked. But the pair hooking up at a boxing match after exchanging glances was hot.

The ‘Wildest Dreams’ sex scene montage

Bridgerton sex scenes. Adorable, sexy humans. Image credit: Netflix

There are about four sex scenes rolled into one, here. Should this count for more than one place on the list? Probably.

This plays out between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in the show’s sixth episode, ‘Swish’. There’s a montage of the pair making sweet, sweet love all over their gorgeous estate while a classic take of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ plays in the background.

It’s sexy and romantic, and it features maids trying to listen through the doors. There’s also a tryst that plays out in the library on a ladder that’s particularly noteworthy.

The Duke tells Daphne to touch herself

Good morning. This was quite the education for young Daphne, and honestly, I was happy for her. I doubt many women in the 1800s had that experience.

Benedict Bridgerton’s sex party scene

Bridgerton sex scenes. Benedict, getting down. Image credit: Netflix

This was quite a time, hey? Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) rolls into an orgy, sees Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) with another man and partakes in a threesome involving Granville’s wife (Sandra Teles) and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).

N.B. There are a lot of names included here. If you’re confused about who is who, check out our guide to (most of) the show’s characters.

Simon and Daphne have sex for the first time

This was tender and saucy at the same time. The Duke took a moment to ask Daphne if she wanted to stop, which was considerate and sweet (though that’s not always the case with this show), and their love-making session after was equally as touching.

The very best sex scenes from Bridgerton Season 2

Okay, let’s be honest. We’re not working with as much sex in Season 2 of Bridgerton. But there were still some moments that took our breath away, so let’s explore…

Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma finally get it on

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton sex scene.

Did this take too long? Yes. Was it a little less spicy than audiences were expecting? Also, yes. But I will say the chemistry between these two was palpable, so when they finally had sex out on the pergola or whatever, it was a powerful moment. Also, Kate’s lingerie was beautiful.

The study scene

When Anthony and Kate ran into one another in the study late one night, we were sure this would be it for the two of them. The tension was thick. It was giving major Atonement sex in the library vibes (or Bridgerton Season 1 sex scene in the library vibes, even) and yet, all we were left with was a whole lot of steamy chemistry and an almost-kiss.

It did make for sexy watching, though.

Hot tip for anyone feeling disappointed by the lack of sex scenes in Season 2 of Bridgerton: fans of the books do say there is a whole lot more saucy content to be found in those pages. Season 2 is adapted from the book titled The Viscount Who Loved Me if you’d like to read about Kate and Anthony, instead.

The very best sex scenes from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

While not technically a season of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is still very much relevant to Shonda Rhimes’ universe and so, deserves a spot on this list. Here are the best sex scenes you’ll find in this series.

The ‘even days’ bathtub sex scene

In the early stages of Charlotte’s relationship with King George, the pair agree to have sex on even days in order to schedule their attempts to conceive a child. On one such day, Charlotte enters George’s bathroom while he bathes, stepping into the bathtub while simply stating, “it is an even day”. The pair then proceed to get it on in the bath – sexy.

Brimsley and Reynolds, just generally

These two shared an intense sexual chemistry for the entire series, but their moments together were some of the most heated in all the Queen Charlotte episodes.

Their attempt at dirty talk while discussing their bosses is a funny addition to an otherwise spicy scene.

Lady Danbury taking control with Lord Ledger

Screenshot

Lady Danbury’s story with Lord Ledger offers quite a, well… satisfying turn of events for our beloved Lady Danbury as we see her finally enjoy sex on her terms with someone she enjoys the company of.

The very best sex scenes from Bridgerton Season 3

Season 3 of Bridgerton and a new batch of steamy scenes hit Netflix Australia in May 2024 (with more episodes joining tonight). While we haven’t had too many sex scenes just yet, there are a few moments that have made the list, still.

Colin’s horny dream

While not a sex scene, this moment in Bridgerton Season 3 was certainly a hot one (Colin woke up sweating). It really highlighted the sexual tension building between Colin and Penelope and left audience members gagging for more.

Benedict pays Lady Tilley Arnold a visit

In Bridgerton Season 3, we see Benedict start up a romance with Lady Tilley Arnold, and the pair’s chemistry leads to some pretty passionate sex scenes for them. When Benedict visits Lady Tilley Arnold at home, their tryst in her bedroom is a particularly memorable one.

Colin and Penelope take a ride in a carriage

Best Bridgerton sex scenes. Netflix

The scene in which we finally (finally!) see Colin and Penelope get it on is particularly hot because it takes place during a carriage ride home – that poor driver! While, for the most part, it is just the two of them getting handsy and kissing, it certainly didn’t disappoint as a peak horny moment in Bridgerton Season 3.

Do you have any other suggestions for the list? Pop them in the comments section below. And if you’d like to keep reading about Bridgerton, check out this write up we did on just how close to the truth the storyline is.

This article on Bridgerton sex scenes has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: Netflix