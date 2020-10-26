Quick Review: The Philips Airfryer XXL is an Absolute Dreamboat

If you’ve ever dreamed of lounging on a couch and being hand-fed delicious grapes by a handsome man, you should take a look at the Philips Airfryer XXL. It’s not quite the same thing, but it’ll satisfy you in (almost) the same way. Whether you’re looking for an appliance that’ll take the stress out of cooking or just something to make your life a bit easier, a solid airfryer is the way to go. While the Philips Airfryer XXL is at the premium end of the price bracket, the investment is worth it for a reliable and effortless cooking tool.

What is it?

The Philips Airfryer XXL is a premium airfryer with massive (XXL) load capacity. Basically, it operates as a portable oven with the capability to cook anything you like. All you need to do is set a temperature and a time and the air fryer does the rest.

You’ll end up with crispy, oil-free food cooked faster and more easily than other appliances.

At retail, it costs around $599 but you can find it closer to the $579 mark on Amazon. As far as pricing goes, it’s in the upper tier for airfryers, mostly because of its large size, ‘smart sensing’ and ‘fat removal’ technology. Basically, it can cook healthier food than its rivals.

What’s good about it?

The Philips Airfryer XXL is the easiest kitchen appliance you’ll ever use.

Even if you have no experience cooking, you’ll be able to pick it up with a simple flick through the instruction manual. When you get down to it, it basically amounts to: put food in the machine, select temperature, select time and off it goes. With the push of three buttons, you’ll be cooking food in no time.

While you will need to ‘supervise’ the machine in case of an emergency, you can mostly go about your day while your food cooks in the background. Prep time is quite short and you can usually get away with just dumping your food in the airfryer basket and waiting for the machine to do its magic.

From a health food perspective, it also uses a lot less oil than frying does and you can also make food crispier and tastier in an airfryer. It’s a win-win in my books.

READ MORE Cooking Chips in an Air Fryer is a Dream for Tired Millennials

If you’re used to cooking with a frying pan or an oven, it can be hard to break old habits. This isn’t like cooking in either of those appliances and you’ll need to learn brand new ways of cooking. For younger people it’s likely to be a quick and easy process, but older cooks may struggle with stepping away from the controls.

What’s not so good about it?

While the Philips XXL airfryer is great for set-and-forget cooking this does come with a caveat, particularly if you’re using the add-on insert.

Food cooking on the insert is closer to the airfryer’s heating element, meaning it’ll usually end up browner than food on the bottom of the basket. The first few times you use the airfryer, you may make this mistake and end up with unevenly-cooked food.

Because all this action takes place in a closed box with no window, you also don’t have oversight of what you’re cooking. You can open the drawer to check, but this lets out heat. Instead, you’ll need to trust the cooking process and let the magic box do its thing.

READ MORE You Can Cook Mouth-Watering Pork Crackling In An Air Fryer

You’ll also need to undergo trial and error to learn how to cook with it.

Sometimes, the airfryer will cook food too much (like the above meat patties) while other times, you’ll need to stick in for a second go. Recipes online will produce weird-to-wild results (I ended up cooking ‘doughnut holes’ that turned into hard biscuits) and you’ll need to figure out what works as you go. There’s an art to using an airfryer that’ll be a mystery for newcomers, even if the machine is mostly idiot-proof.

Cleaning

Cleaning is another negative when it comes to the airfryer. You need to clean the device after every use and this involves cleaning the metal insert (if used), the lower grill, the inner pan, the fat reducer (which gets very messy) and the outer pan. There’s multiple intricate pieces involved, and you’ll need to use a soft sponge to make sure you don’t scratch anything. It’s slow and painful.

While the cooking and preparation time for using the Philips Airfryer XXL is significantly less than traditional appliances, the cleaning time is nearly doubled. If you’re not a big cleaner, this is an important factor to consider.

Should you buy it?

After using an airfryer for the past week, I’m definitely a convert. The Philips Airfryer XXL is so easy to use, it makes cooking a breeze. Importantly, you can cook while you take a nanna nap, watch a movie or complete other tasks. For anyone who values productivity (or just hates spending time on dinner), it’s a godsend.

The larger size of the XXL model is another attractive feature. You can fit whole chickens in this airfryer and roast up a very tasty dinner with zero effort. That said, you may not need the size and there are other airfryers you should consider if you’re a first timer.

$599 is also a lot to pay for a kitchen appliance if you’re not sure whether airfryers are for you or not.

Outside of the device’s fat removal technology (which didn’t feel remarkable) and its ‘smart sensing technology’ (which didn’t impact the cooking process), the Philips Airfryer XXL functions as any other airfryer would. It’s a great little machine, but it’s definitely at a premium price.

Consider shopping around before you invest.

If you are looking to invest in the best airfryers have to offer, the Philips Airfryer XXL should definitely be on your list. It’s a fantastic device and one that just may save your cooking life.