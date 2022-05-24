Winter Can Stay if It Means We Get to Eat Roast Beef Shepherd’s Pie

We’re getting to the chilly point of the year, which means hearty eating is front of mind for many of us. If you want a dish that’ll warm your soul right on up, there’s no going past the shepherd’s pie recipe. The combination of mashed potato, rich sauce and meat is the perfect salve for a chilly weeknight.

Now, while some folks may prefer a lamb based shepherd’s pie, we’ve been treated to a beef-based take from Sarah Glover, Traeger Grills Australia Ambassador and Author of WILD: Adventure Cookbook. Here, she’s shared a recipe for roast beef shepherd’s pie.

And if our plant-based friends would like a slice, too you can swap out meat for lentils like this recipe from Minimalist Baker suggests.

Let’s take a closer look, yeah?

Roast beef shepherd’s pie recipe

Serves: 6

What you’ll need for your roast beef shepherd’s pie:

Ingredients

1 kg beef roast

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons plain (all-purpose) flour

1 carrot, sliced

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste (concentrated purée)

2 tablespoons Traeger Sweet & Heat Sauce

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1 330 ml bottle of Guinness

chopped chives, to garnish

Mashed potato topping

500 g potatoes, peeled and chopped

1/3 cup salted butter

1/3 cup cream

1 cup grated cheddar

Equipment

Directions for the roast beef shepherd’s pie recipe: