Winter Can Stay if It Means We Get to Eat Roast Beef Shepherd’s Pie

We’re getting to the chilly point of the year, which means hearty eating is front of mind for many of us. If you want a dish that’ll warm your soul right on up, there’s no going past the shepherd’s pie recipe. The combination of mashed potato, rich sauce and meat is the perfect salve for a chilly weeknight.
Now, while some folks may prefer a lamb based shepherd’s pie, we’ve been treated to a beef-based take from Sarah Glover, Traeger Grills Australia Ambassador and Author of WILD: Adventure Cookbook. Here, she’s shared a recipe for roast beef shepherd’s pie.
And if our plant-based friends would like a slice, too you can swap out meat for lentils like this recipe from Minimalist Baker suggests.
Let’s take a closer look, yeah?
Roast beef shepherd’s pie recipe
Serves: 6
What you’ll need for your roast beef shepherd’s pie:
Ingredients
- 1 kg beef roast
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons plain (all-purpose) flour
- 1 carrot, sliced
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste (concentrated purée)
- 2 tablespoons Traeger Sweet & Heat Sauce
- 1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
- 1 330 ml bottle of Guinness
- chopped chives, to garnish
Mashed potato topping
- 500 g potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 1/3 cup salted butter
- 1/3 cup cream
- 1 cup grated cheddar
Equipment
- Traeger Grill
- 9 inch (23 cm) cast-iron frying pan
Directions for the roast beef shepherd’s pie recipe:
- Set up a Traeger Grill for smoking with oak wood pellets and preheat the grill to 200°C.
- Rub the beef roast on all sides with the oil and place on the grill. Cook for 20 minutes, then reduce the heat to 140°C and roast for 2 hours or until the internal temperature of the beef reaches 100°C. Remove the beef from the grill and rest, covered with foil, for 15 minutes.
- Cut the beef into large cubes and place a mixing bowl, add the flour to the beef, toss to coat the beef in the flour. In a 23 cm cast-iron frying pan add the floured beef, carrot, celery and garlic and season with the salt and pepper. Stir in the tomato paste and Traeger sauce, then add the peas. Carefully pour in the
- Guinness and stir to combine – the mixture will begin to thicken. Cover and transfer to the Traeger and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in a large saucepan of salted boiling water until soft. Drain and return the potato to the pan, then add the butter and cream and mash until mostly smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then stir in half the cheese until melted.
- Spoon the mashed potato on top of the roast beef mixture in an even layer. Sprinkle over the remaining cheese, then cook for a final 30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Scatter the shepherd’s pie with a few chopped chives and serve warm.
