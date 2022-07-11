Why Have Regular Shepherd’s Pie When You Can Add Sweet Potato?

It’s winter, which means a lot of us are seeking comfort food. We’re here to help, so may I please direct your attention to this recipe for vegan Shepherd’s Pie with a roast sweet potato top?

This delicious vegan winter warmer comes from Kate Flowers and our friends over at Wiltshire. Give it a try if you need something tasty and full of hearty vegetables.

Vegan sweet potato shepherd’s pie recipe

What you’ll need:

For the filling

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp of semolina

1 large onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 medium red capsicum, diced

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 sticks of celery, diced

2 bay leaves

3 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

2 cups cauliflower rice

4 tbsp tomato paste

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 cups beef style Masel vegetable stock (vegan)

2 cups water

1 x 400 g tin of lentils, rinsed and drained

1 x 400 g tin of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

For the sweet potato top

2 large sweet potato, skin on

Olive oil

Season

Rosemary

Lemon zest

Breadcrumbs

Directions for vegan sweet potato Shepherd’s pie:

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place sweet potato on a tray and place in the oven for about 30 minutes or until fork-tender to the centre. Remove and set aside to cool. Lower oven temperature to 180°C. Meanwhile, heat a large pan to high heat, add oil, onion, carrot, red pepper and celery and cook stirring for around 5 minutes or until the vegetables are beginning to caramelise. Add the garlic, rosemary and bay and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add tomato paste, cauliflower rice and vinegar and stir through. Continue to cook stirring for another few minutes before adding stock, water, lentils and beans. Bring the pan to a simmer and allow the liquid to evaporate until there is around a cup left. Scatter the top with semolina and stir through to thicken, season to taste then turn off the heat. Pour the filling into your Wiltshire Enamel Pie Dish 1.5 ltrs and set aside. To make the top, peel the sweet potato and place the flesh in a bowl. Add oil, salt and mash roughly with a fork. Place the topping on your pie filling and gently manipulate the sweet potato to evenly cover the filling. Use a spoon to create an organic pattern on top then sprinkle the remaining ingredients across the top and place the pie back in the oven. Cook for around 25 minutes, or until the top is starting to brown at the tips and the filling is bubbling. Serve immediately.

If you’re after some more warm winter recipes to go with your sweet potato pie, check out these delicious soup ideas.