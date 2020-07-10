Decadent Winter Desserts that are Super Easy to Make

There’s nothing more satisfying than ending your day with a gobsmackingly delicious dessert to stave off the winter chills.

You want something warm, maybe gooey, and full of flavour to keep you in your happy place. While we can appreciate all the fancy desserts out there, sometimes you just want an easy recipe with as few steps and ingredients as possible. If you’ve been struggling to find a dessert that won’t hurt your head, we’ve got a few suggestions to sort you out this weekend.

Chocolate Molten Cakes

No list is complete without a gooey chocolate molten cake, also popularly known as a chocolate fondant or lava cake. There’s minimal fuss involved and the satisfaction of watching the centre spill out is just what we live for.

This recipe from BBC Good Food will take you just 15 minutes to prepare, 20 minutes to cook and give you six servings.

Ingredients you’ll need:

100g butter, plus extra to grease

100g dark chocolate, chopped

150g light bright soft sugar

3 large eggs

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Single cream, to serve

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180C. Grease six dariole moulds, ramekins or basins and line them up on a baking tray. Add butter and chopped up dark chocolate inside a microwave-friendly bowl and melt in 30 second bursts on a low setting. Alternatively, you can use a heatproof bowl and set it over a pan of hot water. Once its melted, set aside and let it cool down for about 15 minutes. Add the light brown soft sugar into the chocolate mixture. Use an electric whisk to mix in the eggs one at a time, followed by vanilla extra and then plain flour. Add the mixture in equal amounts into your moulds. If you’re not ready to bake the molten cakes straight away, you can place them in your fridge or your freezer. It’ll take you 10-12 minutes to bake them straight away or 16 minutes if you take them out of the freezer. You’ll know they’re done when the top is firm to touch but the middle still feels squidgy.

[Via BBC Good Food]

Golden Syrup Apple Dumplings

If you’re tired of eating an old fashioned apple crumble, this golden syrup apple dumpling recipe is going to hit your sweet spot this winter. Admittedly the recipe contains eight ingredients but we’re really not counting water, sugar or milk.

Even though the cook time for this bad boy from Australia’s Best Recipes takes a full 45 minutes to cook, the prep time is just 20 minutes and will give you eight servings.

Ingredients you’ll need:

For the dumplings

2 cups self-raising flour

120g butter

1 egg lightly beaten

2 granny smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into quarters

1 tbsp milk

For the syrup

3 tbsp golden syrup

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup sugar

Method:

Take out a bowl and add in your flour. Next, rub the butter into your flour ideally using your finger tips only. Add in the egg and milk to form a dough. Add a bit more milk if required. Divide your dough into eight equal pieces. Roll out each piece and fold it around the apple you’ve cut up. Grease a baking dish and place your dumplings on it. Preheat your oven to 180C. Take out a saucepan and throw in all your syrup ingredients and bring the mix to a boil. Carefully pour the syrup over your dumplings. Bake them in the oven for 30 minutes or until they’re golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice-cream to round off a well-balanced dessert.

[Via Australia Best Recipes]

Ginger Bread

The aroma of Ginger Bread baking in your oven will transport you back to your granny’s house and bring back memories you cherish dearly. This recipe by Taste of Home takes just 15 minutes to prep, 20 minutes to bake and makes nine servings. It might seem like one too many ingredients when you first glimpse at the list but like we mentioned before, salt, water and sugar really shouldn’t count — everybody has these available at home.

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 large egg, room temperature, beaten

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup molasses

5 tbsp butter, melted

2/3 cup cold water

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

Whipped cream

Preheat your oven to 176C. Take out a bowl and add in the following ingredients together: egg, sugar, molasses, butter and water. Mix well. In another bowl, stir in your flour, baking soda, ginger and salt. Add the wet mix in and beat until fully combined. Grease your eight-inch square baking pan, then pour the mixture into it Put it in the oven for 20-25 minutes and test to see if it’s set properly. Cut it into square pieces and serve warm with whipped cream on the side.

[Via Taste of Home]