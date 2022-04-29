Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in May

Can you believe it’s May already? We’ve been blessed with so many good TV shows and movies on streaming this year already it’s literally making the days fly by. The good news is there’s more of that to come this month.
May is home to an over-abundance of awesome things to watch. Netflix will drop the (very) long-awaited season 4 of Stranger Things and Disney+ is welcoming back Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Elsewhere we have sophomore seasons of Hacks on Stan and The Wilds streaming over on Amazon Prime Video.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in May 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix in May?
Stranger Things 4 – Volume 1 (27/5/22)
Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.
Synopsis provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for May:
May 2
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Season 2
- Star Trek Beyond
May 3
- Holy Your Breath: The Ice Diva
- The Suicide Squad
May 4
- The Circle – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Summertime – Season 3
- El marginal – Season 5
- 40 Years Young
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
May 5
- The Pentaverate
- Clark
- Blood Sisters
- Wild Babies
May 6
- Welcome to Eden
- The Sound of Magic
- Thar
- The Takedown
- Along for the Ride
- Marmaduke
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War
May 10
- Workin’ Moms – Season 6
May 11
- Brotherhood – Season 2
- 42 Days of Darkness
- The Getaway King
- Our Father
May 12
- Savage Beauty
- The Cup
May 13
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Bling Empire – Season 2
- New Heights
- Senior Year
May 15
- The Nightingale
May 16
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- The Future Diary – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Reminiscence
May 18
- Who Killed Sara? – Season 3
- Love on the Spectrum U.S.
- The Perfect Family
- Toscana
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
May 19
- Insiders – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Perfect Pairing
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived
- The G Word with Adam Conover
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
May 20
- Love, Death & Robots – Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
- F*ck Love Too
May 23
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Season 2
May 25
- Somebody Feed Phil – Season 5
- Lava Pendant
May 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
May 27
- Stranger Things 4 – Volume 1
May 30
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal
May TBC
- Welcome to Wedding Hell
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Netflix Game)
- Dragon Up (Netflix Game)
- Moonlighter (Netflix Game)
- Exploding Kittens – The Game (Netflix Game)
What’s streaming on Stan in May?
Starring Emmy Award Winner Jean Smart, Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between the legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and the entitled, outcast 25-year-old Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). In Season 2, it’s Vance and Daniels against the world, as the once-relevant Vegas comedy queen must take her stand-up act on the road to small clubs across the country.
Angelyne (20/5/2022)
Starring Golden Globe Nominated Emmy Rossum, Angelyne centres on the media personality who rose to prominence in 1984 after the appearance of a series of iconic billboards around L.A. Based on The Hollywood Reporter’s investigative article, the limited series tells the story of fame, identity, and influencer culture before the world of reality TV and social media.
All synopses are provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for May:
May 1
- Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Season 7-8
- Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast
May 2
- Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Star Trek Beyond
- Drage Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
May 3
- Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- All American – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Zero Dark Thirty
- Rocco and His Brothers
May 4
- The Girl From Plainville – Season 1, Episode 8
- They Were Ten – Season 1
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cult of the Family – Season 1
May 5
- Made For Love – Season 2, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)
- Domestic Disturbance
- Trial of Christine Keeler – Season 1
- Prank You Very Much – Season 1
May 6
- Walker – Season 2, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 7-13
- Girls5Eva – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
- Fiore
May 7
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II
May 8
- Pirates of the Caribbean (2020)
- Valley of Love
May 9
- David Attenborough’s Galapagos – Season 1
- Here is Harold (Her er Harold)
May 10
- Failure to Launch
May 11
- Talking Heads – Season 1
- Carmina and Amen
May 12
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)
- Gold Diggers – Season 3
- The Wiggles – Fun and Games
May 13
- Hacks – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Stepford Wivs (2004)
- The Day Henry Met – Seasons 2-4
May 14
- The Party
- Red Flags
- Leviathan
May 15
- Terminator Genisys
- King of Devil’s Island
May 16
- Maralinga Tjarutja
- Self Made (2014)
May 17
- Son of Rambow
May 18
- Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
- Anh’s Brush with Fame – Season 2-3
- Quiet Bliss
May 19
- The Winemaker – Season 1
- Bing – Season 2-3
- Put Grandma in the Freezer
May 20
- Angelyne – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Peek Zoo – Season 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Ghost Story
May 21
- K-19: The Widowmaker
- Something in the Air (Apres Mai)
May 22
- The Exception
May 23
- Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic
May 24
- The Big Hit
May 25
- The Mexican
- Searching for Superhuman – Season 1
May 26
- Saving Lisa – Season 1
- The Wiggles: Choo, Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot, Too Chugga, Chugga Big Red Car
- A Stroke of Luck
May 27
- From – Season 1
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 13-18
- The Core
May 28
- Ballmastrz: 9009 – Season 1-2
- Birdgirl – Season 1
- Yolo: Crystal Fantasy – Season 1
- Squidbillies – Season 10-13
- Robot Chicken – Seasons 6-11
- Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special
- Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials
- Robot Chicken: DC Comics Specials
- Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special
- Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law – Seasons 1-4
- Harvey Birdman: Attourney General
- Black Dynamite: Pilot, Seasons 1-2
- Aqua Teen Hunger Force – Seasons 11-13
- The Venture Bros – Seasons 5-7 and Specials
- Black Jesus – Seasons 1-3
- It’s the Law
May 29
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- The Kindergarten Teacher
May 30
- The Intruder
May 31
- The Artist and the Model
What’s streaming on Disney+ in May?
Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list for May:
May 4
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- 9-1-1: Lone Star – Seaosn 2
- Better Things – Season 5
- Promised Land – Season 1
- The Strain – Seasons 1-4
May 6
- Rules Don’t Apply
- Shutter
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
May 11
- The Quest – Season 1
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight
- Oussekine – Season 1 (France)
- Africa’s Deadliest – Season 7
- The League – Season 1-7
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – Season 2
May 13
- Sneakerella
- The Revenant
- Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
- Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
- Thailand’s Wild Cats
May 18
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
- The Client
- JFK
- 9-1-1 – Season 4
- Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East – Season 1
- Chain of Command – Season 1
- Code Black – Seasons 1-3
- Terriers – Season 1
May 20
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- The Valet
- Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) – Season 1
- Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – Season 1
- November Story – Season 1
- OK Computer – Season 1
May 25
- Unknown Europe – Season 1
May 27
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- We Feed People
- Parched – Season 1
May 31
- Pistol
New episodes in May:
- The Kardashians
- Moon Knight – Season 1
- How I Met Your Father – Season 1
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18
- This Is Us – Season 6
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 12
- The Simpsons – Season 33
- Big Sky – Season 2
- The Hardy Boys – Season 2
- Station 19 – Season 5
- Men on a Mission – Season 1
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
What’s streaming on Binge in May?
The highly anticipated limited drama series, The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, is based on a true story and explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.
Synopsis provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list for May:
May 1
- Rules of the Game – Season 1 (finale)
- S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)
- 2 Guns
- Joe Bell
- World’s Fastest Indian
- Time Is Up
May 2
- Barry – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Outlander – Season 6 (Finale)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary
- The Baby – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Gentlemen Jack – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 232 (Daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 205 (Daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10617 (Daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6465 (Daily episodes)
May 3
- The Repair Shop Australia – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- 2022 Met Gala: Live From E!
- A Perfect Planet – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- We Own This City – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Summer House – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 2, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- The Suicide Squad
- Prisoners of the Ghostland
May 4
- Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known
- Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 15 (Finale)
- Find Your Dream Home – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Traces – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Naomi – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 67 (new episodes weekly)
- Arthur – Seasons 3-4
May 5
- The Staircase – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Julia – Season 1 (Finale)
- The Flight Attendant – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Krypto the Superdog – Seasons 1-2
May 6
- Devils – Season 2, Episode 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 19, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 19, Episodes 10-11 (new episodes weekly)
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Star Trek Beyond
- Ride The Eagle
May 7
- Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2 (Finale)
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time WIth Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
May 8
- Godzilla II: King of Monsters
- Dogtanian And The Three Muskethounds
May 9
- Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
May 10
- Pawn Stars – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)
May 11
- Ted Bundy: The Survivors – Season 1
May 12
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 5
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3
- Halloween Kills
May 13
- Gogglebox UK – Season 18 (new episodes weekly)
- Elysium
May 16
- The Time Traveler’s Wife – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 17
- Reminiscence
May 19
- Legendary – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
- Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder – Season 1
May 21
- Proof of Life
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu
May 22
- The Kindergarten Teacher
- Welcome to Smelliville
May 24
- Silent Witness – Season 25 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS: New Orleans – Season 6
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
May 26
- The Repair Shop – Season 5
- Fixer to Fabulous – Seasons 2-3
May 27
- Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 2
- Gravity
May 28
- Ainbo: Amazon Princess
- Anna Karenina
- No Sudden Move
- American Night
May 29
- Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 31
- Below Deck – Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Pause With Sam Jay – Season 1
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May?
The Wilds – Season 2 (6/5/2022)
Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
All synopses are provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for May:
May 1
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- Time Is Up
- Trolls 2
May 4
- Sully
May 6
- Bosch: Legacy – Season 1
- The Wilds – Season 2
May 8
- Ainbo: Amazon Princess
May 11
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dr. No
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia With Love
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Licence To Kill
- Live And Let Die
- Moonraker
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Quantum of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- The Living Daylights
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- You Only Live Twice
- No Time To Die
May 12
- Halloween Kills
May 13
- The Contractor
May 16
- Conversations With Friends
May 18
- Lovestruck High – Season 1
- San Andreas
May 20
- Night Sky – Season 1
May 27
- Kick Like Tayla
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in May?
Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (12/5/2022)
Based on the shocking true story, strap in for the meteoric rise and fall of Uber founder, Travis Kalanick. With a lift from venture capitalist Bill Gurley and board member Arianna Huffington, Kalanick takes a win-at-all-costs approach to forge the fledgling start-up into a multi-billion-dollar tech titan. But every surge comes at a price – and as his visionary drive spirals out of control, it threatens to be the downfall of it all.
Synopsis provided by Paramount+.
Paramount+’s streaming highlights for May:
May 2
- Star Trek Beyond
May 6
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new episodes weekly)
May 10
- Finding YingYing
- A Life Too Short
- The Musician
May 12
- Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber
May 14
- The Challenge: All Stars
- Real World Homecoming: New Orleans
May 24
- Tokyo Vice
May 27
- Behind The Music
