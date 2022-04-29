Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge and Paramount+ in May

Can you believe it’s May already? We’ve been blessed with so many good TV shows and movies on streaming this year already it’s literally making the days fly by. The good news is there’s more of that to come this month.

May is home to an over-abundance of awesome things to watch. Netflix will drop the (very) long-awaited season 4 of Stranger Things and Disney+ is welcoming back Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Elsewhere we have sophomore seasons of Hacks on Stan and The Wilds streaming over on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video in May 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix in May?

Stranger Things 4 – Volume 1 (27/5/22)

Darkness returns to Hawkins just in time for spring break, triggering fresh terror, disturbing memories — and the threat of war.

Netflix’s full streaming list for May:

May 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond – Season 2

Star Trek Beyond

May 3

Holy Your Breath: The Ice Diva

The Suicide Squad

May 4

The Circle – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Summertime – Season 3

El marginal – Season 5

40 Years Young

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

May 5

The Pentaverate

Clark

Blood Sisters

Wild Babies

May 6

Welcome to Eden

The Sound of Magic

Thar

The Takedown

Along for the Ride

Marmaduke

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War

May 10

Workin’ Moms – Season 6

May 11

Brotherhood – Season 2

42 Days of Darkness

The Getaway King

Our Father

May 12

Savage Beauty

The Cup

May 13

The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

Bling Empire – Season 2

New Heights

Senior Year

May 15

The Nightingale

May 16

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

The Future Diary – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Reminiscence

May 18

Who Killed Sara? – Season 3

Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The Perfect Family

Toscana

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

May 19

Insiders – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

A Perfect Pairing

Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived

The G Word with Adam Conover

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

May 20

Love, Death & Robots – Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

F*ck Love Too

May 23

Godspeed

Sea of Love

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Season 2

May 25

Somebody Feed Phil – Season 5

Lava Pendant

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

May 27

Stranger Things 4 – Volume 1

May 30

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal

May TBC

Welcome to Wedding Hell

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Netflix Game)

Dragon Up (Netflix Game)

Moonlighter (Netflix Game)

Exploding Kittens – The Game (Netflix Game)

What’s streaming on Stan in May?

Hacks – Season 2 (13/5/2022)

Starring Emmy Award Winner Jean Smart, Hacks explores a dark mentorship that forms between the legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and the entitled, outcast 25-year-old Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). In Season 2, it’s Vance and Daniels against the world, as the once-relevant Vegas comedy queen must take her stand-up act on the road to small clubs across the country.

Angelyne (20/5/2022)

Starring Golden Globe Nominated Emmy Rossum, Angelyne centres on the media personality who rose to prominence in 1984 after the appearance of a series of iconic billboards around L.A. Based on The Hollywood Reporter’s investigative article, the limited series tells the story of fame, identity, and influencer culture before the world of reality TV and social media.

Stan’s full streaming list for May:

May 1

Gaslit – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club – Season 7-8

Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast

May 2

Billy the Kid – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Star Trek Beyond

Drage Race Espana – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

May 3

Better Call Saul – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

All American – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Zero Dark Thirty

Rocco and His Brothers

May 4

The Girl From Plainville – Season 1, Episode 8

They Were Ten – Season 1

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

The Cult of the Family – Season 1

May 5

Made For Love – Season 2, Episodes 3-4 (new episodes weekly)

Domestic Disturbance

Trial of Christine Keeler – Season 1

Prank You Very Much – Season 1

May 6

Walker – Season 2, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 7-13

Girls5Eva – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

Fiore

May 7

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II

May 8

Pirates of the Caribbean (2020)

Valley of Love

May 9

David Attenborough’s Galapagos – Season 1

Here is Harold (Her er Harold)

May 10

Failure to Launch

May 11

Talking Heads – Season 1

Carmina and Amen

May 12

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 21 (new episodes weekly)

Gold Diggers – Season 3

The Wiggles – Fun and Games

May 13

Hacks – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Stepford Wivs (2004)

The Day Henry Met – Seasons 2-4

May 14

The Party

Red Flags

Leviathan

May 15

Terminator Genisys

King of Devil’s Island

May 16

Maralinga Tjarutja

Self Made (2014)

May 17

Son of Rambow

May 18

Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter

Anh’s Brush with Fame – Season 2-3

Quiet Bliss

May 19

The Winemaker – Season 1

Bing – Season 2-3

Put Grandma in the Freezer

May 20

Angelyne – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Peek Zoo – Season 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 7, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

A Ghost Story

May 21

K-19: The Widowmaker

Something in the Air (Apres Mai)

May 22

The Exception

May 23

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic

May 24

The Big Hit

May 25

The Mexican

Searching for Superhuman – Season 1

May 26

Saving Lisa – Season 1

The Wiggles: Choo, Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot, Too Chugga, Chugga Big Red Car

A Stroke of Luck

May 27

From – Season 1

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky – Season 1, Episodes 13-18

The Core

May 28

Ballmastrz: 9009 – Season 1-2

Birdgirl – Season 1

Yolo: Crystal Fantasy – Season 1

Squidbillies – Season 10-13

Robot Chicken – Seasons 6-11

Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special

Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials

Robot Chicken: DC Comics Specials

Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law – Seasons 1-4

Harvey Birdman: Attourney General

Black Dynamite: Pilot, Seasons 1-2

Aqua Teen Hunger Force – Seasons 11-13

The Venture Bros – Seasons 5-7 and Specials

Black Jesus – Seasons 1-3

It’s the Law

May 29

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Kindergarten Teacher

May 30

The Intruder

May 31

The Artist and the Model

What’s streaming on Disney+ in May?

Obi-Wan Kenobi (27/5/2022)

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Disney+’s full streaming list for May:

May 4

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

9-1-1: Lone Star – Seaosn 2

Better Things – Season 5

Promised Land – Season 1

The Strain – Seasons 1-4

May 6

Rules Don’t Apply

Shutter

Bohemian Rhapsody

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising

Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

May 11

The Quest – Season 1

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Oussekine – Season 1 (France)

Africa’s Deadliest – Season 7

The League – Season 1-7

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – Season 2

May 13

Sneakerella

The Revenant

Inside North Korea: The Cyber State

Inside North Korea: The Next Leader

Thailand’s Wild Cats

May 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

The Client

JFK

9-1-1 – Season 4

Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East – Season 1

Chain of Command – Season 1

Code Black – Seasons 1-3

Terriers – Season 1

May 20

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

The Valet

Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) – Season 1

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – Season 1

November Story – Season 1

OK Computer – Season 1

May 25

Unknown Europe – Season 1

May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

We Feed People

Parched – Season 1

May 31

Pistol

New episodes in May:

The Kardashians

Moon Knight – Season 1

How I Met Your Father – Season 1

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 18

This Is Us – Season 6

Bob’s Burgers – Season 12

The Simpsons – Season 33

Big Sky – Season 2

The Hardy Boys – Season 2

Station 19 – Season 5

Men on a Mission – Season 1

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

What’s streaming on Binge in May?

The Staircase (5/5/2022)

The highly anticipated limited drama series, The Staircase, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, is based on a true story and explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Binge’s full streaming list for May:

May 1

Rules of the Game – Season 1 (finale)

S.W.A.T – Season 5, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

The Graham Norton Show – Season 29, Episode 16 (new episodes weekly)

2 Guns

Joe Bell

World’s Fastest Indian

Time Is Up

May 2

Barry – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Outlander – Season 6 (Finale)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty – Season 1, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary

The Baby – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 7, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Gentlemen Jack – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Days of Our Lives – Season 57, Episode 232 (Daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 50, Episode 205 (Daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 10617 (Daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6465 (Daily episodes)

May 3

The Repair Shop Australia – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

2022 Met Gala: Live From E!

A Perfect Planet – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Project Runway – Season 19, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

All American: Homecoming – Season 1, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

We Own This City – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Summer House – Season 6, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 2, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

The Suicide Squad

Prisoners of the Ghostland

May 4

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 15 (Finale)

Find Your Dream Home – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Traces – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 12, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Mayans M.C. – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Naomi – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 2, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 22, Episode 67 (new episodes weekly)

Arthur – Seasons 3-4

May 5

The Staircase – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Julia – Season 1 (Finale)

The Flight Attendant – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Krypto the Superdog – Seasons 1-2

May 6

Devils – Season 2, Episode 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 9, Episode 20 (new episodes weekly)

Legacies – Season 4, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Ex on the Beach (US) – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 19, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 19, Episodes 10-11 (new episodes weekly)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Star Trek Beyond

Ride The Eagle

May 7

Celebrity Ex on the Beach – Season 2 (Finale)

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time WIth Bill Maher – Season 20, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

Godzilla II: King of Monsters

Dogtanian And The Three Muskethounds

May 9

Saturday Night Live – Season 47, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

May 10

Pawn Stars – Season 23 (new episodes weekly)

May 11

Ted Bundy: The Survivors – Season 1

May 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 12 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? – Season 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3

Halloween Kills

May 13

Gogglebox UK – Season 18 (new episodes weekly)

Elysium

May 16

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 17

Reminiscence

May 19

Legendary – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder – Season 1

May 21

Proof of Life

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

May 22

The Kindergarten Teacher

Welcome to Smelliville

May 24

Silent Witness – Season 25 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 6

Paw Patrol: The Movie

May 26

The Repair Shop – Season 5

Fixer to Fabulous – Seasons 2-3

May 27

Great Chocolate Showdown – Season 2

Gravity

May 28

Ainbo: Amazon Princess

Anna Karenina

No Sudden Move

American Night

May 29

Travel, Cook, Repeat With Curtis Stone – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 31

Below Deck – Sailing Yacht – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Pause With Sam Jay – Season 1

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May?

The Wilds – Season 2 (6/5/2022)

Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

No Time To Die (11/5/2022)

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list for May:

May 1

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

Time Is Up

Trolls 2

May 4

Sully

May 6

Bosch: Legacy – Season 1

The Wilds – Season 2

May 8

Ainbo: Amazon Princess

May 11

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Licence To Kill

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

The Living Daylights

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

No Time To Die

May 12

Halloween Kills

May 13

The Contractor

May 16

Conversations With Friends

May 18

Lovestruck High – Season 1

San Andreas

May 20

Night Sky – Season 1

May 27

Kick Like Tayla

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in May?

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber (12/5/2022)

Based on the shocking true story, strap in for the meteoric rise and fall of Uber founder, Travis Kalanick. With a lift from venture capitalist Bill Gurley and board member Arianna Huffington, Kalanick takes a win-at-all-costs approach to forge the fledgling start-up into a multi-billion-dollar tech titan. But every surge comes at a price – and as his visionary drive spirals out of control, it threatens to be the downfall of it all.

Paramount+’s streaming highlights for May:

May 2

Star Trek Beyond

May 6

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new episodes weekly)

May 10

Finding YingYing

A Life Too Short

The Musician

May 12

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

May 14

The Challenge: All Stars

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

May 24

Tokyo Vice

May 27

Behind The Music

