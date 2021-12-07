How to Turn Your Balcony Into a Backyard

While some might say we don’t need lawns in our lives, the lockdown has taught us the importance of those open green spaces. For those in high rises and apartments, parks or green spaces can be harder to come by. However, if you have a balcony, you have the chance to change all that with a little DIY ‘backyard’ project.

To understand how to properly turn your balcony into a lush green space, we got some tips from Bunnings D.I.Y. expert Mitch McLean.

“Any D.I.Y. improvements made to a balcony will make an impact when you are tackling the challenge of maximising a small outdoor space. A balcony is a direct extension of the apartment, and any project that increases its appeal also benefits your home’s overall liveability,” McLean said.

That and you’ll have your own backyard sanctuary that’s entirely yours. Here’s how to do it.

Tips for turning your balcony into a backyard

Let’s start with the most important thing – the greenery.

“Having a vast expanse of lush greenery isn’t just limited to those who have spacious backyards – there are plenty of ways you can utilise your balcony space to add green,” McLean said. “Make the most of wall space by adding a vertical garden, perfect for a practical addition like growing herbs and veggies. For the ultimate no maintenance feature wall, try adding artificial hedge tiles from floor to ceiling.”

Tiles that make your balcony look green? Genius.

If you’d rather go the whole hog and lay down some fake grass or turf on your balcony, there are ways. Australian Synthetic Lawns has options for fake grass built specifically for balconies.

McLean also pointed to the importance of seating on your balcony, which should be the main feature you build upon.

“Seating is a great starting point to build the rest of your balcony space around, and if you’ve got a wall to work with, try adding a coloured feature wall, outdoor screen panels or a vertical garden for an easy and affordable way to add impact and style,” he said.

When it comes to what items to place on your new green balcony you’ll want to prioritise usability. McLean suggested an outdoor storage box that can double as a table or seating, foldable furniture that can easily be cleared and a portable BBQ.

Of course, you’ll probably want some plants as well. If you’re not the biggest green thumb, maybe try choosing plants that are difficult to kill.

“Remember when you are working with a smaller space, usability is key, so if you are limited in what you are able to add, decide what you will use the space for most and prioritise this,” McLean said. “This will help avoid your balcony becoming cluttered and ensure it’s an enjoyable space for you and your guests to relax in.”

There you have some easy tips from the god of all things DIY (Bunnings) to maximise the outdoor space you already have and reduce the amount of time you need to spend in crowded parks. If another lockdown comes, you’ll be ready.