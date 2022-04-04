Get Your Gob Around Some ‘Beavertails’ With Adam Liaw’s Maple and Cinnamon-Based Recipe

If you’ve been following along at home you’ll know we’ve been sharing a few tasty recipes from selected Aussie cooking icons in celebration of the launch of season 2 for The Cook Up With Adam Liaw. From beef stroganoff to Korean pancakes, we’ve covered some pretty impressive treats so far but we’re not done yet.

This week the team behind The Cook Up With Adam Liaw shared a recipe for maple and cinnamon beavertails from their Canada-inspired episode (episode 10). If you’re unfamiliar with the dish (guilty) it’s a kind of fried dough pastry that sort of looks like a loaf of bread – or, if you’re Canadian, a beavertail.

Adam Liaw is the fabulous chef behind this sweet recipe. We’ve shared it for you in full below.

Adam Liaw’s maple and cinnamon beavertails recipe

By: Adam Liaw | Makes: 10 | Preparation time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes | Standing time: 1 hour 20 minutes

What you’ll need:

250 ml (1 cup) warm milk

7 g (1 sachet) instant yeast

110 g (½ cup) caster sugar

50 g butter, melted and cooled

2 eggs

1 tsp salt

150 g (1 cup) plain flour, plus extra, for dusting

150 g (1 cup) wholemeal flour

vegetable oil, for greasing and deep-frying

cinnamon sugar, for dusting

Maple butter

50 g butter

60 ml (¼ cup) maple syrup

Directions:

Place the milk, yeast, sugar, melted butter, eggs, salt and flours in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook and knead on low speed until a smooth dough forms. Add a little extra plain flour if the mix is too sticky. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover and stand for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Punch down the dough and roll into a cylinder. Divide into 10 pieces and roll out each piece into an oval around 15 cm long. Place on a lined baking tray and stand for about 20 minutes. For the maple butter, place the butter and maple syrup in a small saucepan and stir over low heat until the butter melts. Remove and set aside. Fill a heavy-based saucepan or deep – fryer half full of oil and heat to 170 ˚C. Fry the beavertails in small batches for about 45 seconds on each side, stretching them slightly before adding them to the oil. Remove and drain on paper towel, then brush with the maple butter and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.