Adam Liaw’s Flatbread With Mozzarella Is Technically a Side Dish, but Why Stop There?

Season 2 of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw is coming, cooking fans. And we’re celebrating over here by sharing a few gorgeous recipes that our pal Adam Liaw is going to walk audiences through during the upcoming season of the show.

Recently, we explored Julie Goodwin’s recipe for beef stroganoff (coming to you in episode 3). And today, we’ve been treated to a simple side-dish recipe from episode 1 of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw, season 2.

That recipe is for flatbread with mozzarella and capers, written by Liaw himself. It’s easy, it’s flavourful and it looks kinda sexy if you ask us.

Let’s dig in, shall we?

The Cook Up With Adam Liaw recipes: Flatbread with mozzarella and capers

By: Adam Liaw | Serves: 4 | Preparation time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes | Resting time: 35 minutes

What you’ll need to make The Cook Up’s flatbread with mozzarella recipe:

220 g (2 pieces) buffalo mozzarella in whey

1 tbsp marjoram leaves

1 tsp thyme leaves

2 tbsp baby capers

125 ml (½ cup) good quality olive oil

1 tbsp good quality red wine vinegar

salt and pepper, to season

Flatbread

150 g (1 cup) plain strong (00) flour

150 g (1 cup) wholemeal strong (00) flour

7 g (1 sachet) instant yeast

1 tsp baking powder

175 ml lukewarm water

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

Directions for The Cook Up’s flatbread with mozzarella recipe:

For the flatbread, place all the ingredients in an electric stand mixer fitted with a dough hook and mix slowly for about 5 minutes or until a dough forms. You may need to use slightly more flour or water depending on the day. Cover with a tea towel and rest for 30 minutes. Cut into 8 equal portions and roll into balls. Rest for 5 minutes. Roughly chop the marjoram and thyme leaves together with the capers. Mix with the olive oil and red wine vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Heat a large, heavy – based frying pan over medium heat. Roll a piece of dough ball into a rough circle and cook on the frying pan without oil for about 2 minutes each side. Repeat with the remaining dough. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 100˚C. Place the mozzarella and its whey into a small heatproof bowl, place in the oven and heat the mozzarella for about 10 minutes. You want it to be slightly warm, but not melted. To serve, place a few flatbreads on a serving plate, tear the mozzarella over the top and drizzle with the herb and caper oil.

Tell me that doesn’t sound like the sexiest damn side dish ever. If you’d like another take on flatbread, check out this recipe from Amir Manoly of MasterChef 2021 next.