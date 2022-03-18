Level Up Your Life

Let Adam Liaw Teach You How to Make Korean Pancakes

Published 1 hour ago: March 18, 2022 at 4:18 pm
Filed to:celebrity chefs
cookingfoodHomerecipes
If you’re after a satisfying snack recipe that feels a little more impressive than cheese and crackers (no hate to cheese and crackers), we have a recipe for you. Coming from episode 2 in season 2 of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw, we’ve got a sweet little recipe for garlic, chive and spring onion chijimi, or Korean pancakes, that makes for the perfect treat in-between meals.

Want to try this easy little recipe from The Cook Up at home? Of course you do. Here’s your guide.

The Cook Up’s Garlic, chive and spring onion chijimi recipe

The Cook Up recipes
The Cook Up recipes. Image supplied.

By: Adam Liaw | Serves: 2-4 as a snack | Preparation time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes 

What you’ll need:

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Batter

  • 150 g (1 cup) plain flour 
  • 1 egg
  • 250 ml (1 cup) ice cold water
  • salt, to season
  • 1 bunch garlic chives, cut into 3 cm lengths
  • 6 spring onions, finely sliced 
  • 1 small carrot, julienned 

Dipping sauce

  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • ½ tsp toasted sesame seeds
  • ½ tsp Korean chilli powder
  • 1 garlic clove, minced

Directions for The Cook Up’s chijimi recipe:

  1. For the batter, place the flour, egg and ice – cold water in a bowl and whisk together until smooth. Season well with salt, then stir through the garlic chives, spring onion and carrot. 
  2. Heat a small frying pan over medium heat and add the oils. Pour in the batter and fry for about 4 minutes on each side or until crisp. 
  3. While the batter is frying, combine the dipping sauce ingredients. Remove the pancake from the pan, scatter with sesame seeds and serve with the dipping sauce. 

The new season of The Cook Up With Adam Liaw starts Monday, March 21 on SBS.

If you’d like to see more recipes from The Cook Up, check out our write-ups on beef stroganoff and flatbread with mozzarella next.

