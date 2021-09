15 Addictive Shows on Stan That You Need to Watch Right Now

Stan has gathered some of the best TV shows onto its platform since it launched back in 2015.

The streaming service has something for everyone, from the latest hot TV show in the US to locally funded Aussie content.

Chances are you might’ve forgotten what great content is already available on the platform, so we’re here with a list to remind you of the best shows on Stan.

Best Shows on Stan

Hacks

Hacks has taken the world by storm with a stunning performance from Jean Smart who plays a legendary Las Vegas comedian.

With 15 Emmy award nominations in 2021 and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes you’ll easily lose yourself in the ten episodes of this comedy-drama.

Watch the first season here.

Killing Eve

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the most talented writers working in Hollywood right now and one of her greatest gifts to us was Killing Eve.

The series adapts Luke Jennings’ book about a deadly cat and mouse game between a sharp M15 spy and the deadly assassin she’s hunting down. It’s wildly entertaining, funny and gripping from start to finish.

Watch it here.

Breaking Bad

It’s hard to find a show that’s broken more ground (pun not intended) in the last 15 years than Breaking Bad. The award-winning crime drama follows Walter White’s descent into villainy from high school chemistry teacher to drug kingpin.

Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul give the performances of a lifetime as Walt and Jesse, a duo who get themselves in some of the most batshit insane situations you’ve ever witnessed. If you haven’t given Breaking Bad a shot, it’s never too late.

Watch all five seasons on Stan.

Younger

Younger takes us into the competitive world of publishing as single mother Liza reenters the workplace at 40, by pretending to be 26.

Comedy, drama and a love triangle that will have you hashtagging Team Josh or Team Charles are all awaiting you in Younger, just be warned you may quickly lose all your free time to its seven seasons.

Watch all seven seasons here.

Wolf Creek

One of Stan’s first original scripted series was a TV sequel to the classic Aussie horror Wolf Creek.

The show quickly put a spin on the serial killer premise by following a young American student who seeks revenge on sadistic killer Mick Taylor for the murder of her family.

Watch both seasons here.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as a sixth-generation rancher who owns one of the largest homesteads in the US.

Throw in the corrupting influence of oil and lumber companies, developer land grabs, unsolved murders, property borders and shifting alliances between families and you’ve got the makings of one very dramatic American series.

Watch all three seasons here.

UnReal

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of your favourite reality dating shows like The Bachelor? Well, it’s probably not exactly what happens in UnReal but the series is inspired by the producer’s real-life experiences working on the show. Do with that information what you will.

Basically, UnReal follows the power dynamics between the cast and crew of a Bachelor-type reality show and the extreme lengths they’ll go to in order to create TV drama.

Watch all four seasons here.

Power

Power follows James “Ghost” St Patrick, a New York City nightclub owner who secretly moonlights as the kingpin of one of the most powerful drug networks in the city. While Ghost wants to leave his criminal life behind, the world has other plans.

The crime drama is so popular that its spurred two spin-off series: Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Rasing Kanan, both of which you can catch on Stan.

Stream it here.

The Bold Type

The Bold Type is one of those shows that will make you feel like you’re hanging out with friends. The core trio of Kat, Jane and Sutten who are just trying to be good at their jobs at one of the top women’s fashion magazines is utterly relatable for millennials.

The show is funny and modern and deals with social issues in an insightful yet lighthearted way. The Bold Type is the perfect show for after a long day when you just want to be entertained.

Watch all five seasons here.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

When you think of 90s cult classic TV shows you (should) think of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Stan is home to it all.

As the Slayer who was chosen to battle the forces of darkness, Buffy was one of the first female action heroes on television. Between hellish demons, brooding vampire boys and lifelong friends there’s a lot to love from Buffy even to this day and it’s never too late to become a fan.

Watch all seven seasons here.

Sherlock

There have been plenty of Sherlock Holmes iterations over the years, but if there’s one you need to watch its BBC’s Sherlock.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as the Holmes and Watson dream team, Sherlock is an edgy contemporary take on the master detective.

Watch it here.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel The Handmaid’s Tale has drawn both rapturous praise and immense discomfort from critics and audiences alike.

The dystopian drama is a grim take on what a future could look like where mass infertility has lead to a theocratic dictatorship taking over the United States. It’s hard to watch and hard to look away from.

Watch the first three seasons here and if you’re looking for season four you can find that here.

Heels

Whether you’re a hardcore fan or a complete newbie there’s something for everyone in the new wrestling drama, Heels.

The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as two brothers who are rivals in the ring, one a face and one a heel.

It’s a family story at heart as the brothers fight to maintain their late father’s wrestling business in small-town Georgia, but there’s plenty of wrestling action as well.

Watch it here.

The Great

If you like your period dramas with a side of comedy then The Great is for you.

The series comes from Australian writer Tony McNamara who earned an Oscar nomination for his equally funny script for The Favourite.

If you liked that film you’ll find a lot to love here. The Great stars Elle Fanning in the role of Catherine who dreams of being the Queen of Russia, but must deal with her man-child husband Peter first.

A second season of the show is on the way and in the meantime, you can catch up on season one here.

Preacher

Everyone loves a good graphic novel adaptation and Preacher is one of the best.

The supernatural adventure series stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a small-town preacher who sets out to find God with an 119-year old Irish vampire at his side. And that’s just the beginning of all the crazy going things going on in Preacher.

Watch it here.

These are just some of the best shows on Stan you can watch right now. Oh, and if you’re looking for a film to watch, check out our list of the best movies on Stan, too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.