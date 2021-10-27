Here’s What We Know About Tiger King 2

Tiger King was one of those shows that benefitted from a captive audience stuck in lockdown with nothing to do. It was so successful that studios raced to put a dramatised version of this absolutely wild story into development. So it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that we’re getting a second season of the docuseries (Tiger King 2) on Netflix as well.

Except, it is surprising. Season 1 wrapped up the events of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s feud over their big cat zoos rather neatly, so no one really expected there would be more to the story. It seems Netflix was thinking ahead, however, and plans to drop season 2 of Tiger King much sooner than you think.

Here’s what we know about Tiger King 2 so far.

What events will Tiger King 2 cover?

When we last left the folks of Tiger King, Joe Exotic was in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his enemy Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe ended up running the G.W. Animal Park and we still don’t know what happened to Baskin’s missing husband, Don Lewis.

The teasers so far for Tiger King 2 don’t give much away, but a lot has happened publicly since the release of season 1 in March 2020.

Jeff Lowe ended up closing the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park after a judge ordered him to hand over ownership to Carole Baskin. Lowe was also recently accused of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Doc Antle, another zoo owner in Tiger King, has also been caught up with the law since the series’ debut and was charged for wildlife trafficking. Zoo employee Erik Cowie was also found dead at age 53 earlier in September.

While Carole Baskin featured heavily in Tiger King, don’t expect her to be on board in season 2. Baskin has publicly distanced herself from the show since its release and issued an official statement after Netflix announced season 2, slamming the idea:

“Rebecca Chaiklin said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal,” Baskin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic may be in prison, but he managed to do phone interviews for season 1, so it’s possible he’ll return for more in Tiger King 2.

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are also behind season 2, and told Entertainment Weekly after the first season’s debut that they still had plenty of footage that didn’t make the final cut.

Netflix claims they’ve only “scratched the surface” on the Tiger King story, so we can assume there’s plenty more mayhem and madness to come.

Can I see a trailer for Tiger King 2?

You certainly can, friends. Netflix dropped a trailer for the Tiger King 2 production, giving some insight into the chaos it will cover. The first line from the clip is: “When you’ve thought you’ve seen it all, you haven’t quite seen it all”. So, expect a lot.

You can watch that for yourselves now.

When can you watch it?

Netflix confirmed a second season of Tiger King at its Tudum fan event on September 26 and the company isn’t making us wait to see it.

Tiger King 2 is set to air on November 17, 2021, on Netflix.

If you’ve forgotten everything about the show in the blur of the pandemic, you can also catch up on the first seven episodes on Netflix now.

We’ll keep you posted as more information about Tiger King 2 comes to light.

This article has been updated with additional information on Tiger King 2.