Greens Powders Should be an Addition to Your Diet, Not a Replacement

While it’s typically very easy to get all the nutrients your body needs from fresh fruits, veggies and whole foods, sometimes we all need a little help to sneak in those extra greens. Enter Tiktok’s latest obsession: super greens powder.

If your ‘for you page’ is filled with girls whizzing up their super greens powders with handheld blenders at the crack of dawn, you know what we’re talking about. Designed to be easily slipped into smoothies or blended with water, greens powder is a dietary supplement that aims to help people reach their daily intake of vegetables, vitamins, and minerals.

Greens powders are typically made from nutrient-rich dried or dehydrated fruits, along with vegetables like kale, spinach, wheatgrass, barley grass, berries and are usually made in one of two ways. The first is by dehydrating, or drying, a range of fruits and vegetables before crushing them into a powder. The second involves extracting the juice from the different fruit and vegetable compounds, drying it out, and crushing that into a powder. Some super greens powders will even use both methods depending on the choice of ingredients. These days, many super greens powders also contain plenty of beneficial, non-green ingredients, like probiotics, collagen, and beta-glucan.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that if you are going to introduce a supplement like a super greens powder into your routine, you need to make sure it’s in addition to eating a well-rounded diet, not a replacement.

If you’re keen to try greens powder alongside your diet, we recommend choosing one made without artificial sweeteners and includes other dietary beneficial ingredients like probiotics and beta-glucan. Just so you’re getting the most out of it. Scroll to shop our picks.

JSHealth’s Greens+Collagen blend includes organic wheatgrass, barley grass, broccoli, kale, and spinach to help deliver vitamins C, E, K and folate, phytonutrients and antioxidants to your diet. It also contains the brand’s famous hydrolysed marine collagen to replenish the body’s collagen levels.

Where to buy: JSHealth ($59.99)

As well as being loaded with a bunch of leafy, antioxidant-rich greens, The Healthy Chef’s Everyday Greens powder is formulated with L-Glutamine and probiotics to support gut health. With a focus on nourishing and restoring the gut, the low FODMAP Everyday Greens uses whole-food ingredients to provide gentle digestive support.

Where to buy: The Iconic ($69.95), Healthy Life ($69.95)

Formulated by leading nutritional doctors, this all-in-one green superfood powder contains 45 premium whole food ingredients like barley grass, wheatgrass, alfalfa, spinach and spirulina that help to improve your energy levels, strengthen your immunity, repair inflammation caused by sugar, dairy, alcohol or stress.

Where to buy: Adore Beauty ($145), Sephora ($145), Nourished Life ($145)

NuZest Good Green Vitality is a complex, multi-nutrient super greens powder formulated from over 75 plant nutrients, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, antioxidants and phytonutrients. According to the brand, the wide range of nutrients helps support the mind and body, promoting wellbeing and general health.

Where to buy: Nourished Life ($39.95), Flora and Fauna ($39.95)

The Beauty Chef Cleanse Inner Beauty Powder is a bio-fermented super-greens powder loaded with greens like broccoli sprout, barley grass, spinach, kale, spirulina and milk thistle to be a supercharged serving of green goodness. It is formulated to help the body realign and support your natural cleansing processes. It also contains fibre from banana starch, prebiotics, and probiotics for a healthy belly.

Where to buy: The Beauty Chef ($65), Adore Beauty ($65), Nourished Life ($65)

Always be sure to consult a medical professional before adding any vitamins or supplements to your routine.