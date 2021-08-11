5 Probiotic Gummies To Try If You Can’t Stomach Swallowing Pills

Ever have one of those days (weeks?) where you feel extra ‘blah’? Your skin is being dramatic. Your stomach feels all bloated and very un-jean friendly, and your energy levels are basically non-existent? Well, I’m here to tell you that it could be your gut health, not (just) lockdown messing with your vibes.

Surprisingly, your gut plays a super important role in regulating your body’s ecosystem. So when things are a mess, and you can’t quite figure out why, it could be that things are off-balance with your microbiome. Your ‘gut microbiome’ (sounds ~fancy~) consists of the trillions of microorganisms and bacteria that are critical to the function of your health and well-being.

One way to keep your gut health balanced is to add a probiotic supplement into your daily routine. Probiotics help balance the good bacteria in your gut, leading to a strengthened immune system, improved heart and brain health, boost your mood, and regulate your digestive system. Sounds good, huh?

That said, if the idea of swallowing another vitamin makes your tummy feel funny, why not try probiotic gummies. No, they’re not just for kids (at least that’s what I keep telling myself), and there are loads to choose from, including gluten-free and vegan options. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of the best-selling probiotic gummies so you can find at least one to chew on.

Considering your digestive system is the command centre for your body’s overall wellness, it could be worth adding OLLY Prebiotic and Probiotic gummies to your routine to help keep it in tip-top shape. The gummies are naturally delicious, scientifically formulated, and support the intestinal health and digestive tract. The prebiotic fibre nourishes your gut’s good bacteria to keep things balanced. It includes a dose of 500 million Bacillus Coagulans, the good bugs that work with your body’s natural bacteria to support both healthy digestion and the immune system.

You can buy the OLLY Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies ($26.60) from Amazon here.

If you’re a fan of a good multi-vitamin, these organic ones from Garden of Life are a fun way to enjoy all of the benefits of organic apple cider vinegar, unrefined and fermented, as well as probiotics and Vitamin B12. Taking the gummies regular is said to help support the digestive system and boost immune health and energy levels.

You can buy the Garden Of Life Mykind Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Probiotic 60 Gummies ($28.22) from Amazon here.

Tired of forcing down capsules? These probiotic strawberries and orange flavoured gummies will save you the hassle. The probiotics work with the prebiotics in your system to improve your general health, immune system and treat digestive issues. They’re also a great way to help boost your energy levels if you’re feeling particularly lethargic.

You can buy the Flamingo Supplements Probiotic Gummies ($28.04) from Amazon here.

Aside from being a regular probiotic, the Yuve gummies also help strengthen and support irritable bowel syndrome, encourage regular healthy bowel movements, and provide a daily cleansing of the intestine. This means no bloating, gas and constipation, only a happy belly.

You can buy the Yuve Vegan Probiotic Sugar-Free Gummies ($33.99) from Amazon here.

Nature’s Way Adult Vita Gummies Probiotic + Prebiotic is a soft gummy that contains one billion good bacteria plus inulin and prebiotics to keep your good gut bacteria happy. They’re an easy and delicious way to top up your daily probiotic intake and help support both your immune and digestive systems.

You can buy the Nature’s Way Adult Vita Gummies Probiotic ($16) from Amazon here.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.