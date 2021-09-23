3 Collagen Supplements That Actually Live Up to the Internet Hype

After spending the better part of my twenties as a beauty writer (5+ years), I’ve pretty much tried every skincare regime, cult-beauty product, and supplement there is. More recently, I’ve been trying collagen supplements to see what all the fuss was about. I’ve dabbled in them before, but as you know, whenever you’re trying out a supplement, it needs to fit into your lifestyle, or you just won’t take it, and in turn, won’t see results.

Since I’ve been trapped inside my apartment for most of 2021, I’ve decided to bench my commitment issues and stick to a proper routine — since you know, that’s all we’ve got right now.

If you don’t know what collagen is and how it works, allow me to bring you up to speed. Collagen is actually one of the most abundant proteins naturally found in the body. It helps to knit all of our cells, skeleton and internal organs together and makes up 80% of your skin’s natural barrier. When it comes to your skin, it works in tandem with another protein called elastin to keep your skin plump and healthy.

Once you hit your mid-twenties, your body’s natural collagen production slows, and you start to see the early signs of ageing appear — dehydrated skin, fine lines, sagging, and wrinkles. Other external elements like sunlight, smoking, environmental pollution, alcohol and nutrient deficiencies can also affect our body’s collagen levels.

That’s where collagen supplements come in. Collagen powders, tablets and liquids are formulated to help boost your natural collagen production and replenish what’s gradually decreased. While they can’t bring our natural collagen levels back to where they once were, they can help slow down the natural wear and tear on the body.

Now that we’re all caught up, here’s the rundown on the three hyped-up collagen products I’ve tried during lockdown. Scroll for my full reviews.

I decided to go for the full bundle with this one because I’m currently trying to grow my curls out (and look after them during summer), so the hair vitamins as added value seemed like a good choice. The powder has a citrusy sort of taste, so I’ve been adding it to my morning smoothie instead of mixing it with just water. I hardly notice the flavour once I blend it up. It just adds a little zesty kick to my berry blast. I like that by adding the powder to my smoothie, I’m more likely to take it regularly. After about a month or so, I’ve noticed that my skin is a lot clearer (minimal hormonal breakouts when I’m on my period), and it’s a lot brighter too. My nails are visibly growing longer and stronger — and if my regrowth is anything to go by, my hair is too. If you’re not keen on the bundle, you can also nab JSHealths Vitality X + Collagen Powder for just $69.99 here.

You can buy the JSHealth Beauty Favourite Bundle, $264.98 from JSHealth here.

I started trialling The Beauty Chef Collagen Inner Beauty Boost during lockdown 1.0 (March 2020). It’s a collagen liquid that kind of tastes like that sweet medicine you used to have when you were sick as a kid. It’s formulated with a yummy blend of bio-fermented papaya, grapeseed extract, pomegranate peel extract, gotu kola, organic goji, acai and maqui berries and vitamin C. All you have to do is mix a shot of it with water (I’d recommend cold water, way more refreshing in the AM) and down it. I loved the taste, which probably helped me stay more consistent with taking my daily collagen. However, I found it easy to forget or skip early in the mornings if it wasn’t on my mind. I did notice results though, my nails were as long and strong as they’ve ever been, and my skin was visibly clearer and glowy. The only real issue was remembering to have it each morning. But that’s on me tbh.

You can buy The Beauty Chef Collagen Inner Beauty Boost, $45 (500ml) from Adore Beauty here.

Dose & Co’s Chocolate Fudge Collagen Protein Powder was my collagen of choice during my ‘workout phase’ of lockdown. You know when we all decided to get fit because there was literally nothing else to do (glad we all calmed down on that one). Between my government allowed walks and home workouts, I was exercising a couple of times a day, and this seemed like an excellent two-birds-one-stone option. With around 20 grams of protein per serving and a decent dose of collagen, this potent little combo supports both your muscles and your skin. I loved that I could simply have it on its own after a workout (it tastes so yummy), or I could add it to a smoothie, so it meant that I was drinking it pretty consistently. Like the other collagen supplements mentioned above, I noticed a change in my nails and skin — which makes me think that maybe my body really loves the extra boost these supplements can provide and is really receptive to them.

You can buy Dose & Co Chocolate Fudge Collagen Protein Powder, $49.99 from Nourished Life here.

Overall, the one that stuck the most was the JSHealth bundle. Though each different type of collagen supplement had its pros and cons, JSHealth one was the one that I was most consistent with overall, and in turn, noticed better results. That said, the key to any supplement working for your body is that it easily fits in with your diet and lifestyle so that it can be taken consistently. It’s also worth pointing out that results vary for everyone. What works for me might not work for you, so it’s all a bit of trial and error. And you should always consult a professional before diving in.