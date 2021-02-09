The Best Vegan Protein Powder to Add to Your Morning Smoothie

Traditionally, we get our protein from a variety of animal-based food sources like meat, fish, eggs and dairy. However, once you make the switch to a plant-based diet, vegan protein sources are limited to foods like beans, lentils, nuts and seeds.

And while all of those foods are great sources of protein, they might not be enough on their own, especially if you love to workout. That’s where supplements like vegan protein powder are worth considering.

Protein is required in your diet to support your overall health and aid with fat loss and muscle gain. Adding a protein powder to your diet is a super-easy way to boost your intake without having to eat a million chickpeas. You can simply add it to things like yoghurts, porridge and smoothies, or mix it in with a little water or milk for a pre or post-workout hit.

Each protein powder will come with recommendations for when and how to consume that particular protein powder, so it’s best to always read the instructions before you work it into your routine.

Over the last few years, plant-based protein supplements have become much more accessible (and way better-tasting), so we’ve rounded up a bunch of places you can find some of the best options in Australia and get them delivered straight to your door.

Vegan Protein Powder from Amazon Australia

Vital Protein’s Chocolate Protein Powder, $49.29

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, $48.99

Pure Product Australia Pea Protein Powder, $50.95

iHerb

Nature’s Plus Organic Pea Protein Powder, $28.36

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, $78.83

Sunfood Raw Organic Hemp Protein Powder, $81.18

Chemist Warehouse

Healthy Care Pure Vegan Hemp Protein & Greens Powder, $27.99

Protein World Vegan Slender Blend Chocolate, $23.99

Bondi Protein Co Vegan Chocolate, $29.99