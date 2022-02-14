6 TV Shows to Watch if You Liked Netflix’s Inventing Anna

Netflix’s Inventing Anna debuted last week and it’s already infiltrated water cooler conversations. The show tells the intriguing true tale of a mysterious con artist who infiltrated New York’s upper class. Between debating Julia Garner’s strange accent to uncovering how many of the wild stories are true, Inventing Anna has got the internet talking.

If you’ve already smashed through the series and are keen on more, we’ve compiled a list of similar TV shows that will fill the void in your life.

Pam & Tommy

If it’s wild true stories that you’re after, you can’t go past Pam & Tommy. The new limited series currently airing on Disney+ uncovers the true tale behind the theft of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan go all-in on their transformations into Anderson and Lee with a story that dives further into the real ramifications of the tape during the birth of the internet.

Like Inventing Anna, the story takes some liberties with the truth, but you’re sure to come out with some things you didn’t know before.

You can watch Pam & Tommy on Disney+.

American Crime Story

Three seasons of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Crime Story have been released to date and all of them are a perfect binge for true crime fans.

Season one tackles the O.J. Simpson case, season two looks into the murder of Gianni Versace and the most recent season explores the relationship between Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.

You can watch the first two seasons of American Crime Story on Netflix.

Dirty John

Another masterful con artist can be found in Dirty John. The story stars Eric Bana as John Meehan who meets businesswoman Debra Newell (Connie Britton) on an online dating site and quickly romances her. Their relationship leads to secrets and manipulation with terrible consequences for her family.

Watch Dirty John on Netflix.

Dopesick

If you were amazed at the things people got away with in Inventing Anna, another tv show you need to add to your list is Dopesick.

The limited series explores the opioid crisis in America and how Purdue Pharma’s drug Oxycontin surpassed the boundaries of what is legal to cause a wave of addiction around the country.

Watch Dopesick on Disney+.

Ozark

No one can deny Julia Garner’s commitment to her role in Inventing Anna. If you want to see more of the actress look no further than Ozark.

The dark crime series sees the Byrne family move to Missouri to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. Once there they become entwined with the local crime families, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore.

Watch Ozark on Netflix.

The Dropout

The new limited series The Dropout is yet to hit streaming services, but when it does it will be a must-watch for Inventing Anna fans.

The series is based on the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, who rose to power as the founder of Theranos with bold ideas to revolutionise blood tests in the medical community. She quickly fell from grace after she was accused of fraud and was found guilty earlier this year.

See how it all happened in The Dropout when it airs on Disney+ on March 3.

If you feel like (re)watching Inventing Anna you can find all episodes of the limited series on Netflix.