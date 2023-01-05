The Most-Watched Movies and TV Shows on Netflix in 2022

Netflix had quite a year in 2022. Between its subscriber loss and a new ad-based subscription tier, the streaming service also launched an insane amount of new movies and TV shows. Some were definite hits, others were misses (RIP to those that were cancelled), but what was considered Netlix’s best of 2022?

The streamer has revealed a list of the titles that topped the charts globally throughout last year, with more than a few making it into the all-time viewership rankings.

The Top Netflix TV Series of 2022

Viewership data for Netflix’s top lists were calculated based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release between the months of January 1 and December 18, 2022.

The results are in with favourites like Stranger Things and Ozark all landing a spot.

Netflix Top 10 TV series of 2022:

Stranger Things 4 Wednesday – Season 1 Dahmer Bridgerton – Season 2 Inventing Anna Ozark – Season 4 The Watcher – Season 1 The Sandman – Season 1 The Umbrella Academy – Season 3 Virgin River – Season 4

Stranger Things 4 unsurprisingly takes the top spot this year, and who can blame it after Max’s iconic ‘Running Up That Hill’ scene?

Netflix also collated its top non-English TV series from 2022 with All of Us Are Dead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and The Marked Heart taking the top three spots. Squid Game remains the most-watched Netflix TV series of all time in both categories.

The Top Netflix Movies of 2022

Netflix releases a new original movie basically every week these days, but these are the ones we were all watching.

Netflix Top 10 movies of 2022:

The Gray Man The Adam Project Purple Hearts Hustle The Tinder Swindler The Sea Beast Enola Holmes 2 Senior Year The Man From Toronto Day Shift

Clearly, we’re all very thirsty for The Gray Man’s Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Regè-Jean Page trifecta. Glass Onion was also a latecomer in 2022 and didn’t quite release in time for the EOY rankings, but is still performing insanely well on the platform.

Red Notice has retained its spot as Netflix’s top movie of all time.

On the non-English movie side, Troll, All Quiet on the Western Front and Black Crab were the top three most-watched films.

For specific viewing data on each of the best-ranked series and movies, you can check out Netflix’s Top 10 site.

That’s just the top titles from 2022 on Netflix, if you’re after other all-time recommendations check out our picks for movies and TV series to watch.