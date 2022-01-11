Ozark Season 4: Everything to Expect From the Unhinged Final Chapter

Ozark fans have been waiting what feels like an age for new episodes to arrive. Season 4 of the colossally successful Netflix series has been in the works for over a year, and finally, we’re close to revisiting the Ozarks and its complicated locals. With that said, we have some interesting updates worth chatting about.

Here’s your comprehensive guide to Ozark season 4, and all the ridiculousness you can expect.

What is Ozark?

If you’ve never seen an episode of Ozark, this is probably not where you want to start your journey. In any case, the show is a Netflix crime-drama series that is centred on Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman), a financial planner who lands himself in a whole lot of trouble after a money-laundering gig goes awry and he ends up owing a Mexican drug lord an inordinate amount of money.

Byrde and his family relocate to the Ozarks (a summer holiday destination in Missouri) and he attempts to keep everyone together and alive as he navigates the dire situation he is in.

What’s going to happen in season 4?

Season 4 of Ozark appears to take off directly where season 3 left us. With blood all over the place. Marty and Wendy Byrde (played by Laura Linney) have had the stakes of their relationship with the cartel elevated further and, well, it looks rough as hell.

Theories about season 4 of Ozark have taken over the internet, and there are some pretty grim opinions circulating. A Reddit thread discussing who is likely to be offed during the final season of the show is theorising that everyone – literally all the key characters – will die.

As CheatSheet reports, some Redditors have suggested that Ruth may be the sole survivor of season 4, or perhaps Jonah, but the most popular opinion for the moment is that we will see every one of our beloved messed up characters killed off.

An ending like that will be bloody tough to swallow, but the show is hardly breezy watching so who knows?

Showrunner Chris Mundy recently told Deadline that:

“If they’re [Marty and Wendy] trying to look to see if there’s an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want, and if so, what’s the version of it that they want. Then reckoning with that after so much chaos — that’s going to bubbling under the surface.”

Ozark season 4 trailer

Netflix has now dropped an official trailer for season 4 part 1 in addition to the first-look clip it shared a good few months back.

Be prepared, this is… a lot.

Who’s in this season?

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Felix Solis and Damian Young return for season 4 of Ozark and some new faces include Veronica Falcón, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg and Ali Stroker.

When will season 4 hit screens?

It’s been announced that season 4 of Ozark will be the show’s final, and 14 episodes are set to be released. However, much like Money Heist, the season will be split into two halves with seven episodes in the first batch and seven in the second.

Filming has wrapped for the show, and its release date for the first half of the season has been confirmed to be January 21, 2022.

If you’d like to catch up before then – you have a little time still – you can watch seasons 1 through 3 of Ozark on Netflix here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date with additional details on Ozark season 4.