8 Shows on Disney+ You Should Already Be Watching

Disney+ is a gold mine of things to watch thanks to its hub of brands, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. In Australia, we are also blessed to have Star on Disney+, which expands the streaming service’s offerings of top TV shows even more.

If you’re new to Disney+ or are just looking for a new series to binge, here are some of the best shows you can find.

The Best TV shows on Disney+

Dopesick

Dopesick is a new addition to Disney+ but it’s already made waves.

Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter and Peter Sarsgaard star in the miniseries that takes a harrowing look at the opioid crisis in America. Reviews have praised Dopesick‘s exploration of difficult subject matter and how it handles those affected.

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian was one of the first original series available on Disney+ when it launched and therefore it should also be your first port of call.

The first live-action series set in the Star Wars universe follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian and bounty hunter who rescues a mysterious child from the clutches of the Imperials. Together, the duo go on a planet-hopping adventure as they seek a new home for the child.

The Mandalorian is Star Wars at its finest and an essential part of any binge-watch.

Only Murders in the Building

Another hit from Star on Disney+ is murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The show stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as an unlikely trio of true crime fans who band together to solve a real crime that happens in their apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building is addictive and will keep you guessing until the end – and well into season 2!

The Imagineering Story

If you’ve ever been captivated by the magic of a Disney theme park then you can’t go past The Imagineering Story.

The docuseries takes viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of how Disney’s Imagineers built each of the theme park’s greatest attractions, from the original park in California to locations around the globe.

Loki

Disney+ is home to pretty much every Marvel movie and TV series out there, but one of the best original shows on the platform so far is Loki.

The time-travelling, multiversal adventure stars Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s trickster brother, Loki, who finally gets his time in the spotlight. It’s funny, action-packed and has something for everyone. Not to mention it’s essential viewing for anyone who wants to stay up to date on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Simpsons

All of The Simpsons episodes together in one place? That’s right, Disney+ is currently home to 31 seasons of the classic animated comedy, which makes for one hell of a binge-watch.

If you’ve been living under a rock for the last 30 years and don’t know what The Simpsons is about, it follows a dysfunctional family dealing with the comical situations presented by life in the town of Springfield.

Once Upon a Time

Disney is known for its retelling of fairytales and Once Upon a Time brings all those classic characters together into one fairy tale TV universe, if you will.

The series gives the classic characters some new backstories, with the likes of Snow White, Prince Charming, the Evil Queen, Rumpelstiltskin and many more getting modern updates.

Love, Victor

Love, Victor follows the successful teen movie Love, Simon. This time, the story concerns another closeted teenager, Victor, who writes to Simon about the challenges he faces as he explores his sexuality and tries to come out to his parents.

It’s a modern, heart-warming and warm hug of a series that has made waves as one of the few LGTBQ teen rom-com series out there.

If none of these titles takes your fancy, there’s a huge number of shows from Marvel and Star Wars coming to Disney+ soon that will put your subscription to good use.

