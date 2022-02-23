Here’s Your Comprehensive Guide to the Complex Bridgerton Family Tree

As any true fan will be fully aware of at this point, Bridgerton season 2 is on its way. And with it, we’re expecting a whole lot of fresh High Society scandal. The Bridgerton family, their potential partners and all the gossipy folks that make up the ton are about to consume our every waking moment once again – but how well do you know the show’s characters?

If you’re a little confused by the Bridgerton family tree and the placements of all the other big names in High Society in the series, here’s a quick and simple guide so you’re fully prepped for season 2.

The Bridgertons

Daphne Bridgerton

Daphne Basset neé Bridgerton, and her love story with the Duke (Simon Basset), was the centre of season 1 of the show. She is the fourth child in the family and eldest daughter of the bunch.

Anthony Bridgerton

Anthony is the starring Bridgerton in season 2 of the shows and the eldest Bridgerton child.

In season 1 we see that Anthony is friends with Simon Basset – he is actually is the reason the Duke and Daphne cross paths. Across season 1 this Bridgerton has a casual fling with Siena Rosso, but in season 2 we’ll see his love story with Kate Sharma develop.

Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict is the second child in the Bridgerton family tree and we assume season 3 of the show will focus on his love life, based on the book An Offer from a Gentleman.

In season 1 of the show, we saw Benedict experiment with his sex life at assorted parties (some thought a queer storyline was on the way but, alas, no). Love has not entered into his life just yet, but a sexual relationship with Genevieve Delacroix did kick off.

Colin Bridgerton

Ah, sweet young Colin. The third eldest Bridgerton son found himself embroiled in something of a love triangle in season 1 of the show.

Penelope Featherington has long had feelings for Colin, but he temporarily became engaged to Marina Thompson – unaware that she was pregnant with another man at the time (big Regency-era scandal).

Eloise Bridgerton

Eloise Bridgerton is the fifth eldest Bridgerton sibling and second daughter.

She has no interest in romance or men and is far more drawn in by literature and education.

Francesca Bridgerton

We don’t know all that much about Miss Francesca aside from the fact that she is the sixth-eldest Bridgerton sibling and third daughter in the family tree.

During season 1, Francesca left to practice pianoforte with their Aunt Winnie.

Gregory Bridgerton

Gregory is one of the youngest Bridgerton children in the family tree. He tends to play with Hyacinth a fair bit. He doesn’t have a huge role as yet, but in time that’ll change.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Hyacinth Bridgerton is the youngest child in the family tree and she’s very excited by the idea of seeing her siblings enter into high society. Bless.

Viscount Edmund Bridgerton

Lord Bridgerton was the patriarch of the family, but died while his wife Victoria was pregnant with their youngest child, Hyacinth.

Violet Bridgerton

Violet Bridgerton is widow to Edmund and mother to all eight Bridgerton children. Incredible, right? She assists with the planning of the social debuts of her daughter Daphne in season 1 and will likely be very invested in the love story of Anthony come season 2.

She is something of a matchmaker for her children – well, she tries to be – as the family navigates the ups and downs of High Society.

Bridgerton’s High Society

Simon Basset

No Bridgerton experience is complete without an introduction to season 1’s main man, the Duke, Simon Basset. A former ‘rake’ (fuckboi) turned romantic lead and husband to Daphne, this is the man that won the affections of most of us watching at home.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte is a gossip-obsessed, fabulous leader and wife to King George III.

Marina Thompson

As mentioned earlier, Marina Thompson found herself up the duff after a brief love affair and became engaged to Colin Bridgerton as an attempt to hide the pregnancy from High Society.

Siena Rosso

Anthony Bridgerton’s casual lover and a talented opera singer.

Lady Danbury

Lady Danbury is one of the more influential members of the ton. She is Simon’s mentor, and has cared for him since he was a child.

Lady Whistledown

The anonymous gossip writer who reports on the scandals that hit the ton. Lady Whistledown is, in fact, Penelope Featherington, but the people of High Society are yet to learn that.

Will Mondrich

The Duke’s good friend and boxing buddy.

Mrs. Varley

The longtime housekeeper in the Featherington household.

Genevieve Delacroix

The ton’s stylish Modiste (or dressmaker) who has a way with spreading news around town.

Prince Friedrich

Prince Friedrich is the Prince of Prussia and Nephew to Queen Charlotte. He came to London in season 1 looking for a wife and was briefly drawn by Daphne.

Penelope Featherington

The youngest Featherington child and our very own Lady Whistledown. Penelope is good friends with Eloise and cousins with Marina – she has had a crush on Colin for some time now.

Prudence Featherington

Prudence is the eldest Featherington child and a fellow debutante to Daphne in season 1. She’s very intent on landing a husband – so far, no luck – and she isn’t particularly kind.

Philipa Featherington

Philipa is the middle child of the Featherington family tree in Bridgerton and has also had trouble finding a husband due to family’s circumstances.

Lady Portia Featherington

Portia Featherington is the matriarch of the family, and she is intent on getting her daughters married off soon. She’s also responsible for locking Marina away because of her pregnancy. Messed up.

Newcomers to the Bridgerton family in season 2

Kate Sharma

Kate Sharma is the whip-smart leading lady of season 2 of Bridgerton and Anthony’s main love interest.

Edwina Sharma

Edwina is the younger well-mannered sister of Kate and the woman whom Anthony thinks he’ll start a life with in season 2 of Bridgerton.

Mary Sharma

Mary is mother to Edwina and Kate Sharma.

Jack

We don’t know much about Jack just yet but he has newly joined the ton and has connections in all kinds of places.

Theo Sharpe

Like Jack, we don’t know much about Theo, but he is described as “a printer’s assistant who fights for justice”.

For all of you waiting patiently, season 2 of the Bridgerton series is hitting Netflix from March 25, 2022.