Sounds Like Bridgerton Fans Might Get More Kate and Anthony Sex Scenes, After All

Bridgerton fans who have already smashed through the first and second season of the period drama have noticed one clear difference between the two chapters of the show: one was positively filled with sex scenes, and the other was dry as toast.

The change in pace and, er, temperature for the second season of Bridgerton came as quite a surprise for fans as the book this season was based on, The Viscount Who Loved Me, is said to be just as saucy as the first book (and the first season of the show, too).

Why were there fewer sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2?

If you’re wondering why on earth someone would rob Bridgerton fans of the satisfaction of another horny season, there has been a bit of discussion regarding reasoning.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen explained that the sexual chemistry and tension between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton was so fiery that it was worth drawing out the experience.

“It was incredibly dynamic and exciting, having those steamy scenes and all that angst and all that yearning and watching their chemistry build and build really makes the payoff worth it when we get there,” he told the Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview. “We never do a sex scene for the sake of doing the sex scene, and we never will. All the intimate scenes, they have a larger purpose. They’re all telling a story and they’re all pushing the story forward.”

That’s one way of looking at it.

The rest of us watched along wondering: where is all the sex?!

Hints at what’s to come for Kate Sharma and Anthony

It’s not all bad news, though.

Deadline confirmed that Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) will return for season 3 as the Viscount and the Viscountess Bridgerton.

Ashley revealed to Deadline that the pair are returning for the next season of Bridgerton and hinted that perhaps more spicy sex scenes are to come (though this could just be our hopeful interpretation).

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” Ashley told the outlet. “We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3 [of Bridgerton]. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Oh gosh, we couldn’t agree more. Go off and swim, Anthony and Kate. After that ridiculously tense (sex scene free) season, you do deserve a break.

Colour us excited for Bridgerton season 3.