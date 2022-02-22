Bridgerton’s Subtle Errors Definitely Call For a Rewatch of Season 1

The beloved Netflix series Bridgerton is consuming our attention again today after we were reminded there were reports of errors in season 1 of the show.

As Teen Vogue wrote a few months back, folks took to Twitter to share the, um… odd appearances they noticed in the Regency-era series. Wonder if the creators have improved on this for the upcoming season of the show?

What are the errors in Bridgerton season 1?

As fans of Bridgerton season 1 very generously pointed out, small details like yellow parking restriction lines, small parking signs, seedless grapes, a modern doorbell, a Primark sign (Irish fashion retailer) and manhole covers have been spotted in the 1800s-set series. There have even been comments made about matches being used in the series before the date they were invented (1826).

And unless this reimagined period drama has some secret storyline attached to wild advancements in technology (it doesn’t), chances are these elements are teeny continuity errors that got past the team behind the production.

Hey, maybe they were distracted by all the sexiness on set for season 1 of Bridgerton?

That’s nothing. You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell. Still a great one to watch though. #bridgerton — Dave (@votedave) January 6, 2021

Watching #Bridgerton and enjoying a game of spot the 20th century manhole cover on the street scenes. Would never happen on @m5lfh’s watch — Pete Whelan (@petewhelan) December 29, 2020

Lord Featherington also users matches to light a candle 13 years before they were invented. #Bridgerton #oops #continuity — Sean D (@spdooley) January 24, 2021

There were also mentions of continuity errors in season 1 of Bridgerton, like inconsistent beer levels.

#bridgerton the level of Anthony's beer was up and down more than Simon's & Daphne's marriage! #continuity — Dave Love (@Stegglesaurus) January 24, 2021

Loving #Bridgerton at the moment. Not loving this continuity editing though lol #beer pic.twitter.com/MTqhEuzAja — Zoe Jackson (@ZoeJ311) January 11, 2021

As you may assume, these small oversights have had no impact on the success of the series. Bridgerton has been greenlit for additional seasons, and from the number of people still Googling the best sex scenes in season 1, I’d be willing to bet that very few of you are caught up on the finer details, here.

The question is: did you spot any of these errors? Or are you in the same camp as me? Using this new information as an excuse to rewatch the Bridgerton season 1 and study the content of the episodes very, very closely.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.