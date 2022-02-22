Level Up Your Life

Bridgerton’s Subtle Errors Definitely Call For a Rewatch of Season 1

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: February 22, 2022 at 5:07 pm
Filed to:Bridgerton
Entertainmentnetflixstreamingtv shows
Bridgerton’s Subtle Errors Definitely Call For a Rewatch of Season 1
Credit: Netflix

The beloved Netflix series Bridgerton is consuming our attention again today after we were reminded there were reports of errors in season 1 of the show.

As Teen Vogue wrote a few months back, folks took to Twitter to share the, um… odd appearances they noticed in the Regency-era series. Wonder if the creators have improved on this for the upcoming season of the show?

What are the errors in Bridgerton season 1?

Bridgerton sexy sex scenes shows movies
Bridgerton, sexy scenes. Netflix

As fans of Bridgerton season 1 very generously pointed out, small details like yellow parking restriction lines, small parking signs, seedless grapes, a modern doorbell, a Primark sign (Irish fashion retailer) and manhole covers have been spotted in the 1800s-set series. There have even been comments made about matches being used in the series before the date they were invented (1826).

And unless this reimagined period drama has some secret storyline attached to wild advancements in technology (it doesn’t), chances are these elements are teeny continuity errors that got past the team behind the production.

Hey, maybe they were distracted by all the sexiness on set for season 1 of Bridgerton?

There were also mentions of continuity errors in season 1 of Bridgerton, like inconsistent beer levels.

As you may assume, these small oversights have had no impact on the success of the series. Bridgerton has been greenlit for additional seasons, and from the number of people still Googling the best sex scenes in season 1, I’d be willing to bet that very few of you are caught up on the finer details, here.

The question is: did you spot any of these errors? Or are you in the same camp as me? Using this new information as an excuse to rewatch the Bridgerton season 1 and study the content of the episodes very, very closely.

If you’d like to read on about the Bridgerton series, check out our write up on everything we currently know about season two of the show, here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date. 

