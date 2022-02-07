Level Up Your Life

Declutter Your Kitchen Counter With These Cookbook Stands

Bree Grant

Published 6 hours ago: February 7, 2022 at 1:37 pm
Any budding chef knows that counter space in your kitchen is precious, so any products or hacks that can help free up a little more are always welcome. Enter cookbook stands. Not only does a cookbook stand help save some space, but it’s also a great way to be able to clearly read and see the recipes you’re following.

Depending on your kitchen style, you can find a variety of book stands made from different materials — timber, metal, or a mixture of both. They also come in a range of finishes, from filigree metals to polished wood.

Ahead, we’re rounded up a bunch that are available from Amazon for every kitchen style.

Readaeer Bamboo Cookbook Stand, $19.99

cookbook stand

The Readaeer Bamboo Cookbook Stand is a best seller on Amazon, so you know that the quality and functionality is here. It folds down completely when not in use and can be angled in six different ways so you can set it up how you like it.

You can buy the Readaeer Bamboo Cookbook Stand ($19.99) from Amazon here.

Regal Trunk Metal Cookbook Holder, $46.59

If you’re after something a little simpler, the Regal Trunk Metal Cookbook Holder is sleek, easy to set up (and pack down), and will take up minimal space in your kitchen.

You can buy the Regal Trunk Metal Cookbook Holder ($46.59) from Amazon here.

VYNOPA Wood Cookbook Stand, $60.26

cookbook stand

Not only with this cookbook stand from VYNOPA do the job, but it’ll look fancy while doing it. Made of premium and 100% eco-friendly wood, it’s designed to look like a rustic chopping board.

You can buy the VYNOPA Wood Cookbook Stand ($60.26) from Amazon here.

Jogerful Vintage Cast Iron Cookbook Stand, $87.41

cookbook stand

If your home is styled a little more eclectic and vintage, you might like this stand from Jogerful. It’s made from white cast-iron metal and has a beautiful filigree pattern.

You can buy the Jogerful Vintage Cast Iron Cookbook Stand ($87.41) from Amazon here.

Mocome Metal Cookbook Holder, $99

This metal cookbook holder from Mocome also has a vintage filigree style to it. It even includes two small weights to help hold the cookbook open to your desired page.

You can buy the Mocome Metal Cookbook Holder ($99) from Amazon here.

Soligt Cookbook Holder, $105.67

cookbook stand

We can’t help but think about how good this timber cookbook holder will look on a marble kitchen counter. Designed to look like a chopping board, it’s adjustable, sturdy, and can be hung up in the kitchen when not in use.

You can buy the Soligt Cookbook Holder ($105.67) from Amazon here.

Bree Grant

