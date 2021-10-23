13 TikTok-Recommended Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth the Hype

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re one of those people who loves any kind of kitchen gadget that just makes life easier (hi, me!), have we got a treat for you. TikTok has introduced us to #Amazonfinds and led us down the huge rabbit hole.

We’ve uncovered a range of nifty tools and gadgets that’ll save you time and effort in the kitchen. From herb saving pods and snap strainers that attach to cookware right through to kitchen spoon rests and whisk wipes, you’re bound to find something that’ll make you wish you knew about it sooner.

Scroll for our favourite finds.

READ MORE 5 TikTok Egg Hacks To Try Once You're Out of Pesto

Prepara’s Herb Savor Pod 2.0 will prolong the life of your fresh herbs for up to three weeks, so you can enjoy fresh meals packed with flavour every time you cook. It features a hinged lid, attached stopper, refillable water well base and fits easily inside most refrigerator doors.

You can check out the Prepara Herb Savor Herb Savor Pod on Amazon here.

Keep your kitchen countertop mess-free with this spoon rest. It comes with four separate slots so that you can switch between utensils with ease. In addition to the four slots, the wide, square bowl is designed with a lip around the edges that catches any drips. Raised edges prevent any spillage, so you can focus on cooking instead of cleaning. It’s also heat-resistant so that it can be placed near the stove, countertop, or any meal prep or cooking area in the kitchen.

You can check out the Kitchen Spoon Rest Non-Slip on Amazon here.

This 2-in-1 Dish Soap Dispenser is every organised person’s dream kitchen gadget. Not only is it a soap dispenser designed for kitchen sponges, but it’s also a neat way to store your sponges without any mess. It’s small enough to fit under kitchen sinks or on the countertop. It also comes with two antibacterial silicone sponges.

You can check out the Soap Dispenser for Kitchen + Sponge on Amazon here.

If you love baking, you need to get yourself one of these nifty little gadgets. It makes cleaning your whisk an absolute dream and means you don’t waste any food. It even doubles as a bowl cleaner when you need to scrape the last bits out of the bowl. This is particularly good for when you’re making cupcakes and need the last of the icing, or you know when you want to lick the bowl without licking the bowl.

You can check out the Whisk Wiper on Amazon here.

If you live in a small apartment with minimal space for pots and pans, this Snap ‘N Strainer is so handy. This top-quality, heat-resistant, silicone strainer is the most practical way to get your food strained thoroughly while avoiding transferring the food out of the pot. It’s flexible enough to fit onto nearly all pots, pans and bowls. It snaps on neatly with two clips and has a firm grip that will keep it safely attached while in use and can be left attached to the pot while cooking.

You can check out the Kitchen Gizmo Snap ‘N Strain Strainer on Amazon here.

The Peek Pause peanut butter hand mixer is the easiest way to revive your natural peanut and almond butter. ​​It caters to a range of different jar sizes from 16 oz to 30 oz and includes a scraper that easily scrapes all extra peanut butter from the stirrer. Plus, on the other end is a free bottle opener, which is also a good addition to your kitchen. ​Another kitchen gadget I didn’t know I needed.

You can check out the Peek Natural Peanut Butter Stirrer on Amazon here.

Add the perfect amount of oil to your vegetables, salads, beef and meals without overdressing and losing the taste. The ergonomic glass bottle design gives you complete control to precisely pour the amount of olive oil you need, and the dripless pour spout ensures mess-free pouring. These dispensers’ integrated silicone button pump design allows you to press down with your thumb and measure precisely how much you need to apply. Cleaning is also relatively easy. It’s dishwasher safe, so you never have to scrub again. Now, this is one kitchen gadget we wish we knew about sooner. Imagine the salads we could have saved!

You can check out the Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser 2pk from Amazon here.

If you’re one of those people who still scrunch rolls half-eaten packets of chips, I’m about to change your life with this nifty kitchen gadget. This portable mini bag sealer is a lifesaver (chip saver?). To use, you simply place the plastic bag between the heating element and upper pad. Hold the plastic bag with one hand and the sealer with the other and press down slightly on the sign for three seconds to heat up before sliding The Mini Sealer along on edge.

You can check out the Mini Bag Sealer from Amazon here.

As far as kitchen gadgets go, this one’s a no brainer. You can effortlessly unscrew and open stubborn jars with ease with one of these under cabinet jar openers. Suitable for any size jar, it is the perfect must-have tool in the kitchen.

You can check out the Under Cabinet Jar Opener from Amazon here.

Avanti 10 Stick Ice Cube Tray is the perfect addition to your freezer, especially if you carry a water bottle with you regularly. Simply press the pads at the bottom of the base of the tray, and ice sticks will release with ease. These ice cubes are perfectly shaped to fit into smaller and slimmer cups and bottles.

You can check out the Avanti Ice Stick Tray from Amazon here.

This three-in-one avocado tool cuts the avo open, removes the seed and slices the flesh while it removes it from the skin. Sure, it might not be an absolute necessity, but avocados are notoriously a pain in the butt to prepare, and this one tool makes it all a dream.

You can check out the Tongke Avocado Slicer from Amazon here.

Do you know how they always tell you to rinse your rice before you cook it, and you never do because it’s an impossible task? Well, here’s a little doodad to make that a problem of the past. With a 360-degree rotational design, you can rinse and drain all in one without losing a grain. It works for fruit and veg too.

You can check out the Blesiya Portable Rice And Fruit Rinser from Amazon here.

I feel like I never need a funnel… until I do, at which time the need is desperate. The collapsible funnels mean you always have one on hand, but they won’t take up too much space or get in the way of your more regularly used appliances.

You can check out the EZONEDEAL Silicone Collapsible Funnel from Amazon here.