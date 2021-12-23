Vitamix’s Last Minute Vegan Recipes Will Be Your Christmas Saviours

An Aussie Christmas is known for being filled with various meats, roasts and seafood but what do you do if you’re vegan? It can be difficult to find good vegan alternatives to the Christmas classics that aren’t the same old thing. But this year, Vitamix’s last-minute vegan recipes will be your Christmas saviours.

Whether you want to make some delicious treats for yourself, or perhaps you forgot that some of your Christmas lunch guests are vegan, you’ll find something everyone can enjoy with these recipes.

Check out these vibrant Vitamix recipes that are sure to spice up your vegan Christmas.

All recipe descriptions are provided by Vitamix.

Raw Vegan Tropical Mango, Passionfruit & Coconut Slice – Makes 12 Slices

Are you craving a healthy summer sweet? This raw, vegan tropical mango, passionfruit & coconut slice from @cheftomwalton might be just what you need. It’s so simple to make – just throw all of your ingredients into your Vitamix blender! Perfect for a busy Christmas cooking schedule, you can make it ahead, cut it and store it in your freezer, just pull it out 20 minutes before you want to eat. An excellent choice for Christmas lunch or just a healthy snack after the beach. Happy blending!

What you’ll need:

1 ½ cups almonds

1/3 cup shredded coconut

12 fresh dates, pitted

Pinch salt

1 ½ cup cashew nuts, soaked overnight in water

200g mango flesh, approx 1 mango

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp fresh passionfruit pulp

250ml coconut cream

Extra sliced Mango & passionfruit to serve

Directions:

For the base crust, combine the almonds snd coconut in the jug of the Vitamix Ascent blender and blend to a crumb

texture then add the dates and salt and blend to form a paste. Line a 24cm Square tin with baking paper and press the mixture into it to form an even base.

Use your hands, the bottom of a glass or another tin pressed in to flatten it out then place the base into the freezer while you make the filling.

Place the cashews, mango, coconut oil, lime, maple, passionfruit and coconut cream into the blender jug.

Starting on speed 2 then increasing to speed 10, blend for approx. 2 minutes to form a smooth filling.

Pour this filling into the lined tin, over the base and gently tap on the bench to remove any air bubbles.

Place back into the freezer for at least 4 hours or overnight to set.

To cut, remove from the freezer into the fridge for 15 minutes then cut into the desired shape and size then place onto a serving platter and serve with extra mango and passionfruit spooned over.

You can watch the recipe being made over on Tom’s Instagram here.

Clementine Sorbet – 4 Servings A hot summer’s day can always be saved by sorbet! Made with three simple ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen, simply pop them in your blender and slowly increase the blending speed. It takes 10 minutes at most! What you’ll need: 1 ½ cups (375 ml) coconut water [or liquid of choice]

230 g frozen pineapple chunks

450 g frozen clementines, tangerine or mandarins, peeled, halved Directions: Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid.

Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades.

In about 30-60 seconds, the sound of the motor will change and four mounds should form. Stop the machine. Do not over mix or melting will occur. Serve immediately. Tip: Clementines can be difficult to find in Australia and New Zealand. Tangerines and Mandarins are suitable alternatives. Simply buy when in season, peel and freeze to use at any time.

Vegan Eggnog – 4 Servings

A Christmas classic with a summery twist! This deliciously creamy recipe includes coconut milk, cashews, maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Add some brandy, cognac or bourbon when you’re blitzing it in your Vitamix blender, and in less than 10 minutes you have your perfect dessert cocktail!

What you’ll need:

440 ml light coconut milk

65 g raw cashews

¼ cup (60 ml) cold water

45 ml maple syrup [or date syrup]

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the lid.

Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 30 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.

Chill eggnog thoroughly to allow ﬂavors to combine. Stir before serving, adding a sprinkle of ground nutmeg on top immediately before serving.

Note:

Add 60ml of brandy, cognac, or bourbon for a spiked version. Any milk alternative can be substituted for coconut milk for another variation of this recipe.

Toasted Hazelnut and Pear Dressing Sides can be a little bit boring, so try this not-so-standard salad dressing to give your menu a little pick me up! Drawing flavours from sweet pears, nutty toasted hazelnuts, juicy lemons, and delicious vinegar-y goodness, your Vitamix blender will do most of the tough work for you. If you have a Vitamix Ascent Series blender, you can use the Blending Cup for a smaller quantity and easy storage of your leftovers. We recommend pairing it with a simple rocket, pear, radish and goats cheese salad for maximum WOW factor!

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 Tablespoons (30 ml) sherry vinegar

½ cup (125 ml) cold water

½ each (100 g) ripe pear, cut into large chunks

½ small (8 g) shallot, peeled

1 small garlic clove, peeled

3 each (20 g) dates, pitted

½ teaspoon (3 g) Dijon mustard

¼ small lemon, peeled

½ teaspoon Pumpkin Spice

1 teaspoon salt, optional

¼ cup (32 g) toasted hazelnuts

Directions:

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure the blade base.

Start the blender on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 1 minute. Refrigerate until chilled before serving.

