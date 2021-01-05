These Vegan Brownies Are a (Sort of) Healthy Take on the Classic Dessert

Happy new year, folks! How are those healthy-eating goals tracking for you so far? (Honestly, don’t beat yourself up if you’re struggling – I think we all are.)

As you may have seen by now, there’s a lot of chatter online about the benefits of signing up for Veganuary – both for health and environmental reasons. Whether or not that’s your jam (it’s worth considering more plant-based meals, though), healthy eating is always something worth chatting about and I, for one, am particularly interested when “healthy” choices mean I still get to indulge in a sweet treat. So imagine my delight when I learnt that Kitchenaid’s in-house chef had figured out a way to make brownies (somewhat) healthier?

If you’re a sweet tooth who’s hoping to ramp up their healthy eating habits this year, check out the following vegan brownie recipe, shared by Kitchenaid.

Vegan Sweet Potato Brownies

What you’ll need:

1 cup sweet potato mash (details later)

⅔ cup maple syrup

½ cup peanut butter

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 ½ Tbsp coconut oil

½ cup cacao powder

¼ tsp sea salt

1 ½ tsp baking powder

⅔ cup almond meal

½ cup chopped raw pecans (or sub walnuts, but we like pecans better)

Directions: