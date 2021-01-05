These Vegan Brownies Are a (Sort of) Healthy Take on the Classic Dessert

Happy new year, folks! How are those healthy-eating goals tracking for you so far? (Honestly, don’t beat yourself up if you’re struggling – I think we all are.)
As you may have seen by now, there’s a lot of chatter online about the benefits of signing up for Veganuary – both for health and environmental reasons. Whether or not that’s your jam (it’s worth considering more plant-based meals, though), healthy eating is always something worth chatting about and I, for one, am particularly interested when “healthy” choices mean I still get to indulge in a sweet treat. So imagine my delight when I learnt that Kitchenaid’s in-house chef had figured out a way to make brownies (somewhat) healthier?
If you’re a sweet tooth who’s hoping to ramp up their healthy eating habits this year, check out the following vegan brownie recipe, shared by Kitchenaid.
Vegan Sweet Potato Brownies
What you’ll need:
- 1 cup sweet potato mash (details later)
- ⅔ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ Tbsp coconut oil
- ½ cup cacao powder
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- ⅔ cup almond meal
- ½ cup chopped raw pecans (or sub walnuts, but we like pecans better)
Directions:
- To make sweet potato mash, halve sweet potato and place on a lined baking tray. Bake at 200℃ for 20-25 minutes or until tender, let cool.
- Reduce oven temperature to 180℃ and line a 20cm x 20cm baking pan with parchment baking paper.
- Peel away the skin of the sweet potato and discard. Place the sweet potato into the KitchenAid 9 cup food processor bowl and process on speed 2 until smooth. Add the baking powder, maple syrup, peanut butter, vanilla extract, and coconut oil and pulse 5-6 times until combined.
- Add almond meal cacao powder, sea salt, and baking powder pulse again until a thick, scoopable batter is achieved.
- Transfer batter to the lined baking pan and spread using a spoon or rubber spatula. Then top with pecans.
- Bake on the centre rack for 25-30 minutes. The brownie edges should appear slightly dry and a toothpick inserted into the centre should come out mostly clean. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan
- Lift out of the pan and slice. Enjoy warm or room temperature.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in