Beachside Bliss: 9 Luxury Places To Stay In Bali, the Maldives and Thailand

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, there’s never a bad time to book a holiday. Even if you’ve only just got back from your last one. It’s what keeps us going. I’m constantly bookmarking travel destinations on Instagram, scrolling Luxury Escapes, looking at dreamy villas, and sending links to lush resorts to my partner.

Euro summer is over, it’s time to start looking at beachy holiday destinations – think Bali, the Maldives, and Thailand. Personally, the Maldives is at the top of my wish list, but thanks to the rising cost of merely existing, I’m working with more of a Bali budget. But that won’t stop me from pinning all the below destinations to my planning board.

So, here’s my growing list of the best luxury places to stay in Indo, the Maldives and Thailand to help you (and me) book a much-needed holiday.

READ MORE 5 Tips for Getting Better Sleep on Long-Haul Flights

The Best Luxury Accommodation in Bali, According to Luxury Escapes

Peppers Seminyak

Located on the southwest coast of Bali, Peppers is tucked among lush gardens in the heart of Seminyak. The calm and secluded villas offer you your own little private paradise. Each of the villas was designed with the classic Balinese vibe and comes with a private pool, a spacious open-plan living area, an Instagram-worthy indoor/outdoor marble bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. Outside of the villa, you also have access to a 35-metre rock pool, a gym, and a lush spa.

You’ll also have access to a bunch of beachfront boutiques, bars, beach clubs, and restaurants to enjoy close by.

Meliá Bali

Located in Nusa Dua, Meliá Bali is a beachfront sanctuary where bougie is a way of life. It’s a magnificent five-star resort where you can enjoy it all, from unlimited round-the-clock room service to cocktails by the pool or a multi-course feast, Meliá Bali serves a little of everything from Japanese teppanyaki to fresh-caught seafood and Balinese specialities.

Mulia Villas

The Mulia Villas are a five-star, sun-soaked paradise located in the luxurious Mulia complex in Nusa Dua. From the infinity-style pools to beachfront swim-up bars, you can choose to take the plunge (or lounge) in any of the seven different swimming pools surrounding your villa. Dine at a host of bars and restaurants, including arguably the best buffet breakfast in Asia, before stepping out onto a stunning secluded beachfront.

The Best Luxury Accommodation in the Maldives, According to Luxury Escapes

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa

If you’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives, this is probably the place you’ve been imagining. This is five-star bliss at its very finest. Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers a range of villas with private beachfront access, a personal butler and five restaurants and bars serving fresh seafood, cocktails and one of the largest whisky and fine champagne in the Maldives. Aside from having the sparkling lagoon never more than a few steps away, there are also lush infinity pools around the resort.

The Standard, Maldives

When you think of the Maldives, you think of villas overlooking the ocean aka The Standard. It’s a glamorous five-star resort with unique touches like glittering disco balls in the bathrooms, an overwater dancefloor and a glitzy schedule of events to indulge in while you’re on holiday. Of course, the iconic Maldives touches are there, too – onsite, you’ll find a beautiful reef worth snorkelling, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar, and a luxury spa.

LUX* South Ari Atoll

Ooft, LUX* South Ari Atoll is postcard-perfect. The five-star resort is just a 25-minute seaplane ride from Malé and a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You can choose between relaxing beside two glittering infinity pools, eating and sipping your way around eight eateries and five bars, and enjoying music and drinks at Beach Rouge Beach Club and restaurant. If you’re looking for more activities to partake in on your holiday you can try some yoga beneath the palms, catch a movie under the stars at Cinema Paradiso or try your hand at watersports. Use the onsite five-star PADI dive centre to discover the colourful underwater world, with 50 dive sites nearby waiting to be explored, brimming with wildlife from sea turtles to dolphins and whale sharks.

The Best Luxury Accommodation in Thailand, According to Luxury Escapes

Cape Sienna Phuket Gourmet Hotel & Villas

Cape Sienna Phuket Gourmet Hotel & Villas is a cosmopolitan resort perched on the clifftops overlooking the beautiful Kamala Bay. Switch between lazing in the infinity pool and sipping on cocktails at the open-air Sienna Rocks Café, and slipping into the resort’s second pool, which is 30 metres long and lined with palm-fringed cabanas and a bougie poolside restaurant.

Shangri-La Bangkok

If you’re more interested in a holiday that allows you to immerse yourself in the culture, history and vibrant nightlife of Bangkok, the Shangri-La Bangkok is a great place to stay. This glittering high-rise is in a prime location with direct access to the SkyTrain, public ferry terminal and bus links, making it easy to discover everything the city has to offer. After a busy day exploring, you can return to the five-star resort where you can choose from six restaurants, three bars, and a chocolate boutique for a delicious dining experience.

The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani

The Sands Khao Lak by Katathani is one of Thailand’s most beautiful luxury escapes. Located just minutes from the town’s main shopping strip and an hour from vibrant Phuket, you can do a little bit of everything. From relaxing by two pools and booking yourself in for a spa day to shopping and immersing yourself in the local culture, there’s plenty to fill your stay with.

Well, that’s my list so far. Hopefully, you’ve found your next travel destination.

Safe travels!

Image Credit: Luxury Escapes