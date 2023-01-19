Is 3 Your Lucky Number? Because QT Hotels Is Celebrating Throuples This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day always seems to be marketed towards couples (or lonely singles) who want to share a romantic dining experience, but what about throuples? Who said love is limited to two people? Not QT Hotel & Resorts, that’s for sure.

That’s right, on the lover’s day of February 14, QT is throwing a You, Plus Two campaign where a night of spoils awaits throuples.

Every dinner booking for three people across QT’s signature restaurants will include Aphrodisiac Hour, giving diners a half-dozen oysters and three mini martinis on the house. How bloody lush.

That’s not all, though, because one lucky throuple will be surprised with an invitation to stay the night on Valentine’s Day, ultimately being deemed QT’s ‘Throuple in Residence’ of that particular location.

What better bragging rights are there than telling everyone you’re in a powerful QT throuple? Not many, I don’t think.

The room the lucky throuple will stay the night in will be fitted with extra pillows, robes and amorous amenities (wink, wink).

My favourite part about QT’s throuple night is that you don’t even have to be romantically linked. Valentine’s Day is usually a pretty rough reminder for the chronically single (hello), so I would just go with two of my best gals and slurp down some delicious oysters and martinis.

But for those who are actually in a throuple, lucky you, the night (and oysters) is all yours for the taking.

Participating locations include QT Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Newcastle, Perth, Gold Coast and Bondi.

If you want to find out more or book your You, Plus Two QT experience, head over to the website.

So, grab your two best people and treat yourself to a different kind of Valentine’s Day.

I’m off to go insert myself into a relationship so I can have some martinis.