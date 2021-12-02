Level Up Your Life

Two of Life’s Best Foods Come Together In Pizza Hut’s Schnitzza

Published 22 mins ago: December 3, 2021 at 9:28 am
Image: Pizza Hut (Supplied)

We’ve seen some weird food mashups in our time. Remember KFC’s pizza double? What a time. Well, now you can add another wild creation to the list because Pizza Hut has brought out the pizza schnitzel, aka the Schnitzza.

As Pizza Hut describes it, the schnitzza combines two of life’s best things – pizza and a chicken parmi. If you like both of those then read on because you are going to love the schnitzza.

What is a Schnitzza?

Essentially, what we’re dealing with here is a large round chicken schnitzel as a base and your favourite pizza toppings as a coating to create a pizza schnitzel hybrid.

Pizza Hut is releasing the schnitzza in four flavours:

Margherita Schnitzza

schnitzza margherita
Image: Pizza Hut (Supplied)

The Margherita Schnitzza is a crispy chicken schnitzel base topped with Pizza Hut’s classic marinara sauce and gooey mozzarella.

Hawaiian Schnitzza

hawaiian schnitzza
Image: Pizza Hut (Supplied)

The Hawaiian Schnitzza is a crispy chicken schnitzel base topped with smoky honey ham, juicy pineapple, Pizza Hut’s classic marinara sauce and gooey mozzarella.

Creamy Ham & Mushroom Schnitzza

ham mushroom schnitzza
Image: Pizza Hut (Supplied)

The Creamy Ham & Mushroom Schnitzza is a crispy chicken schnitzel base topped with smoky honey ham, sliced mushrooms, creamy alfredo sauce and gooey mozzarella.

BBQ Beef & Ham Schnitzza

bbq beef ham schnitzza
Image: Pizza Hut (Supplied)

The BBQ Beef & Ham Schnitzza is a crispy chicken schnitzel base topped with crumbed beef, smoky honey ham, tangy BBQ sauce and gooey mozzarella.

Genius? Sacrilegious? Both?

Where can you buy one?

Schnitzzas will be available at Pizza Hut stores Australia-wide. It’ll cost you $15 to pick one up in-store or $18 for delivery.

You can find your local Pizza Hut store here.

So, do these two delicious meals deserve to go together? Look, I have some concerns, but I’m willing to be won over by the schnitzza. Catch me at my local Pizza Hut taking one for the team this weekend.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

