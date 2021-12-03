How to Make Banana Ketchup to Shake Up Your Summer BBQs

The term “ugly fruit” is a little bit mean, right? Just because a banana has an odd shape or a few spots on it doesn’t mean it should just get thrown out. You can put them to much better use by making banana ketchup.

Bananas are one of the most popular supermarket items across Australia, but every year more than 100,000 tonnes of bananas go to waste because they don’t meet selling standards. Basically, because they don’t look pretty, even if they still taste good.

There have been so many creative solutions to waste and food shortage throughout history — and banana ketchup is no different. The Filipino-style sauce was created following a lack of tomatoes and an abundance of bananas in the Philippines during World War II.

Now, meal box delivery service EveryPlate AU wants to help you jump on this delicious eco-warrior food trend by making your own banana ketchup. It’s sweeter than tomato ketchup but distinctly less tangy, and it’s perfect for summer BBQs.

How to make banana ketchup

What you’ll need:

4 bananas

1 tablespoon of chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

Water, as needed

Directions:

In a medium pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the chopped garlic. Cook for 5 minutes, until soft and fragrant. Add the mashed bananas and tomato paste. Mix well. Add water and mix well, bringing the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, until thickened slightly. Remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool. Transfer the mixture to the bowl of your food processor or blender. Blend until smooth.

