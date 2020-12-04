You Can Smash Out This Lamington and Banana Christmas Wreath in Just 30 Minutes

Christmas is a time of giving. It’s also a time of over-eating. And I, for one, plan to do a solid amount of both.

If you’re the chef of the family or a total newbie to the kitchen wanting to impress, I’ve got a Christmas recipe for you. This baby mixes two Aussie favourites, Lamingtons (classic) and bananas. Is your mouth already watering?

Anyway, to make this festive AF baby – which I’ve acquired courtesy of Australian Bananas – you’ll need a handful of common ingredients and half an hour of spare time.

Here’s your recipe for a lamington and banana Christmas wreath:

What you’ll need (serves 8):

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

300ml thickened cream

250g mascarpone

4 Bananas, peeled, sliced

28-30 lamington fingers (you’ll need two 350g packets)

150g dark chocolate, chopped

Directions:

Combine sugar, vanilla and 200ml thickened cream into a well-chilled bowl. Hot tip: On warm days it’s a good idea to your chill bowl and the blades from hand mixer in the freezer before whipping cream. Whip to soft peaks. Add the mascarpone. Use a balloon whisk until combined (don’t over whisk as mascarpone can split easily). Hot tip #2: Always under-whip, then use a balloon whisk to complete until desired consistency is reached. Spread 1 tablespoon cream mixture onto the flat side of 1 lamington, top with sliced banana and another spoonful cream mixture. Sandwich together with another lamington. Place lamington on its side on a 36cm round plate or board. Repeat assembling the wreath with remaining cream mixture, bananas and lamington fingers. Place the chocolate and remaining 100ml cream into a microwave-safe jug. Microwave, uncovered in 1minute bursts on High/100%, stirring every minute with a metal spoon until smooth. Just before serving, drizzle the wreath with some of the chocolate sauce and serve with the remaining.

Smash out this (frankly stunning!) Christmas recipe and watch your loved ones rush over and praise you for your incredible cooking efforts.

