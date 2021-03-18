Level Up Your Life

How To Turn Banana Peels Into ‘Bacon’

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 12 mins ago: March 18, 2021 at 12:06 pm -
Filed to:cooking
cooking hackfoodrecipe
How To Turn Banana Peels Into ‘Bacon’
Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Today in strange and wonderful food news on the internet, Nashville-based chef and blogger Charles Hunter III (or @thesaltedtable) has caught the attention of the masses with an interesting food hack.

In a recent Twitter thread, the chef shared that folks should not be tossing out their banana peels. Instead, they should be using them to make… wait for it… bacon.

Charles Hunter III wrote that his recipe will work for as many as two banana peels, but it can also be used on eggplant if you’d like to diversify your bacon even further.

How to make banana peel bacon

To prep your peels, you need to scrape out all of the pulp, @thesaltedtable shared. From here, you want to set those babies in “a nice smoky marinade” for a couple of hours.

You can find @thesaltedtable’s recommended marinade recipe here.

His next tip was to start the frying process in a cold pan with avocado oil and cook away on medium-low heat until your banana peel bacon looks crispy and brown.

Hunter wrote:

“I cooked it over medium-low, and flipped it a couple of times to give the marinade a break, and to control the speed at which the sugars caramelized giving you that rich brown bacon colour. Have a pan, and wire rack ready. I would not put this on a paper towel.”

He explained that it’s best consumed after those sweet little nana strips have cooled. And while this is not true bacon, obviously, “it’s a ‘decent’ alternative, and I think it tastes great, and you wouldn’t know it was banana,” Hunter shared over Twitter.

The full guide to making these golden veggie bacon strips is available in the thread below. Be warned, they look damn delicious (if you ask me).

My only remaining question is: would you give this a try?

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.