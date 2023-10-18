3 Tasty Banana Recipes You Can Make on a Budget

It’s a good month for National Food Days. Last week we recognised World Egg Day, and today is National Banana Day, a celebration of everyone’s favourite yellow fruit. In honour of this, the folks at Australian Bananas have shared with us their easiest and most affordable banana recipes.

Easy and cheap banana recipes

Banana and Nutella Croissants recipe

A winter warming snack that is less than $2 per serve.

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

What you’ll need:

2 bananas, thinly sliced on an angle

3 large croissants

1 TBS brown sugar

6 TBS Nutella

Flaked almonds.

How to make Banana and Nutella Croissants:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Place the 3 croissants on a baking tray with baking paper. Slice the croissants nearly all the way through. Toast for two minutes until warm. Take out of the oven and spread the Nutella then place the sliced banana, flaked almonds on top and sprinkle with brown sugar. Place the croissants back into the oven and bake for another 5-8 minutes until golden and oozy warm. Serve hot or warm and enjoy!

Banana and Cinnamon Porridge recipe

Image: Australian Bananas

The perfect way to feed the family in the morning and warm them from the inside out. This costs less than $5 per serve.

Time: 10 mins (prep), 10 mins (cook)

Serves: 4

What you’ll need:

3 cups reduced-fat milk or water

1 ¼ cups traditional rolled oats

Pinch of salt

2 medium bananas, sliced diagonally

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Drizzle of honey or maple syrup

Toasted almonds or seeds (optional).

How to make Banana and Cinnamon Porridge:

Bring milk or water to a simmer in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in oats and with a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low to medium heat. Constantly stirring with a wooden spoon, cook for 5 minutes or until porridge thickens. Remove from heat. Cover and stand for 5 minutes to thicken. Serve into bowls. Top with sliced banana, a dusting of cinnamon and a drizzle of maple syrup, sprinkle of brown sugar or honey. Sprinkle with nuts or seeds (optional).

Banana & Choc Chip Mug Cake Recipe

Image: Australian Bananas

A quick and delicious treat that is less than $1.50 per serve.

Time: 18 mins (prep), 2 mins (cook)

Serves: 2

What you’ll need:

1 ripe banana, mashed (reserving some slices for the top)

1 TBS milk

1 TBS salted melted butter

1 TBS brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

3 TBS flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

2 TBS dark chocolate chips.

How to make Banana and Choc Chip mug cake:

Spray a microwave-safe mug with cooking spray. In a mug, melt the butter in the microwave, for about 10 seconds. Once melted, add the brown sugar, egg, milk, and mashed banana and stir. Once incorporated, add the flour with baking powder. Stir until combined then top with chocolate chips. Microwave for approx. 2 minutes. Let rest to cool in the microwave for approximately 5 minutes before adding sliced banana or desired toppings.

Bananas really are the best – they’re so versatile and can fit into so many recipes, plus they’re full of top nutrients like magnesium and folate. If you’re after more facts about bananas this National Banana Day, be sure to check out Australian Bananas’ website.

Lead Image Credit: Australian Bananas