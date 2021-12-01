ALDI Has 78 Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas That Won’t Break the Bank

ALDI gifts us with deals nearly every other week, but what does it give us when it actually comes to the holiday gift-giving season? More deals, that’s what. This time it’s on 78 items that make the perfect last-minute pressie for those times when you’re scrambling to prep your roast potatoes and Christmas gifts the night before.

The list of gifts includes a huge assortment of ideas – from kitchen appliances to candles to massage guns, and you’ll find it all in ALDI’s chaotic Special Buys section from December 8.

ALDI’s last-minute Christmas gift deals

Here are all the gifts included in ALDI’s last-minute Christmas Special Buys.

On sale December 8:

Picnic Perfect

Acrylic Drinkware 4 Pack $6.99

Melamine Tableware 4 Packs $8.99

Outdoor Cushions $17.99

Picnic Cutlery Set 16 Piece with Carry Pouch $19.99

Wooden Picnic Grazing / Wine Table $29.99

Picnic Rug $49.99

Game On

Loo Paper Novelty Games $4.99

Mindbogglers 1000 Piece Puzzles $9.99

Adult Tin Games $9.99

Mystery, Mind & Logic Games $9.99

Novelty Food Shape Games $14.99

Selfie Photo Booth Accessories $14.99

National Geo 3D Puzzles $19.99

Tabletop Games $19.99

Secret Santa

Perfect Puzzles Book $3.99

2022 Wall Calendar $4.99

Tiny Tin Games $4.99

Money Box $7.99

Uke’n Play Ukulele $29.99

Christmas Sleepwear

Adult’s Christmas Novelty Socks 3 Pack $5.99

Adult’s Christmas Tees $7.99

Children’s Christmas PJs $8.99

Infant Christmas PJs $8.99

Men’s Christmas Boxers or Trunks 3 Pack $11.99

Women’s Christmas PJs or Nightie $11.99

Men’s Christmas PJs $12.99

Summer Lovin’

Assorted Joie Ice Trays $3.99

Novelty Shaped Drinkware $5.99

Assorted Soda Syrup 500ml $6.99

Bamboo Fibre Nesting Food Containers 3 Piece Set $7.99

SodaStream 1L Carbonating Bottles 2 Pack $9.99

SodaStream Spirit Machine $74.99

Glow Up

Luxury Make Up Palettes $9.99

Pamper and Purify Face Mask Gift Set $9.99

Lacura Beauty Lip Mask and Body Oil Gift Set $12.99

Women’s Luxe PJ Set $14.99

Women’s Luxe Gown $16.99

Assorted Fine Fragrances for Men and Women $29.99

Sensual Silk Skin Care Gift Set $29.99

Lacura Caviar Skin Care Gift Set $29.99

Feel Good Gifts

Facial Sauna $39.99

Hot and Cold Massager $49.99

Mini Massage Gun $59.99

On sale from December 11:

Stocking Stuffers

Novelty Soap on Rope Novelty 105g $4.99

Wooden Puzzle $4.99

Wire Puzzles $7.99

Jewellery, Watch or Cufflink Case $19.99

Camelbak MultiBev 2-in-1 Bottle and Travel Mug $49.99

Wacaco Mini Presso Coffee Maker $49.99

Move It

Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone $29.99

Smartwatch $29.99

Kid’s Karaoke Machine $49.99

Bluetooth Party Speaker $49.99

True Wireless Earbuds $69.99

Close Shave

Scott & Lawson Beard Maintenance Kit 4 Piece $9.99

Scott & Lawson Grooming Set 12 Piece $16.99

Premium Grooming Kit $24.99

Head Shaver $29.99

Premium Cordless Hair Clipper Set $29.99

Premium Wet and Dry Shaver $39.99

Picture This

LED Light Box $14.99

Smartphone Magnifier $14.99

Bluetooth Selfie Stick $14.99

Vlogging Desktop Kit $29.99

LED Ring Light Kit $29.99

Portable Green Screen 56″ $29.99

Bluetooth Gimbal $49.99

Wellness Wonders

Bubble Up Bath Soak 350ml $4.99

Bubble Up Bath Oil Bar 210g $6.99

Haircarebears 50 Pack/60 Pack $14.99

Glass Drink Bottle with Crystals $19.99

Activated Charcoal 3 Piece Towel Set $39.99

Luxe Aromas

Luxury Hand Cream 100ml $3.99

Drawer Liners 6 Pack or Scented Sachets 4 Pack $8.99

Room & Linen Spray 250ml $8.99

Candle Tin 3 Pack $9.99

Luxury Candle 400g $14.99

Luxury Reed Diffuser Premium 145ml $14.99

Still with me? That’s a whole lot of Christmas gift ideas for not a whole lot of money.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys are only available while stocks last, so while it may defeat the point of ‘last minute’ somewhat, you don’t want to be last to pick up these Christmas deals.