The Best of JB Hi-Fi’s 2021 Black Friday Sales

Black Friday has once again arrived and JB Hi-Fi is getting a piece of the action with a week of sales. The retailer is slashing prices on a number of great household items including vacuum cleaners, TVs, smartwatches and kitchen appliances.

JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Price Blitz is kicking off on Tuesday, November 23. The deals will run both in-store and online until Monday, November 29th. Many stores are also running extended trading hours and you can order online from JB for both delivery and click and collect options.

It’s likely JB may sneak in some extra sales when Black Friday and Cyber Monday do roll around. But in the meantime, you can see all of the deals on JB Hi-Fi’s website and in the catalogue now. Check out some of the best bargains below:

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Kitchen Appliance Deals

Tefal Ey701D Easy Fry Deluxe XXL Air Fryer – $174 (save $175)

Breville the Barista Express Manual Coffee Machine – $599 (save $150)

Sunbeam Copper Infused Air Fryer – $99 (save $50)

Nutri Ninja BL480 with Auto iQ Blender – $139 (save $20)

Philips Essential Compact Air Fryer – $169 (save $10)

Tefal Rice & Slow Cooker – $119 (save $50)

Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker – $99 (save $60)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Home Appliance Deals

Eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vac (Red) – $199 (save $200)

Dyson V8 Animal (2021) – $499 (save $200)

Dyson Outsize Total Clean (2021) – $995 (save $304)

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 Robotic Vacuum – $599 (save $400)

ECOVACS Deebot T9+ Robot Vacuum – $999

Dyson Pure Cool Tower Fan – $549 (save $250)

JB Hi-FI Black Friday: Whitegoods Deals

Samsung WW85T504DAE 8.5kg Front Load Washer – $599 (save $100)

Hisense HWFE1014VA 10kg Front Load Washing Machine – $696 (save $303)

LG GT-427HPLE 393L Top Mount Fridge – $777 (save $71)

LG GB-455BLE 420L Bottom Mount Fridge – $788 (save $100)

Westinghouse WQE6870BA 609L French Door Fridge – $2992 (save $506)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Samsung QN85A 75-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – $3388 (save $1107)

Samsung QN85A 85-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) – $4788 (save $1707)

LG Nano75 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $1742 (save $653)

LG C1 55-inch Self Lit OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (2021) – $2142 (save $653)

Sony A80J 65-inch Bravia XR OLED 4K Google TV (2021) – $3495 (save $300)

Sony X85J 85-inch Bravia 4K UHD Google TV (2021) – $3995 (save $700)

LG SN4 300W 2.1 Channel DTS Virtual X Soundbar – $199 (save $150)

Samsung Q Series HW-Q600A 360W 3.1.2 Channel True Dolby Atmos Soundbar – $499 (save $300)

30% off Movies & TV Shows on Blu-Ray, 4K and DVD

20% off Sony 4K and Blu-Ray Players

30% off Panasonic 4K and Blu-Ray Players

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Fitness Deals

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition Sports Watch – $699 (save $700)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Sports Watch – $289 (save $290)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm – $274.50 (50% off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm – $349 (save $50)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Fitness Watch – $179 (save $120)

Fitbit Sense – $298 (save $150)

Fitbit Charge 4 – $129 (save $50.95)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Headphone and Audio Deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Black) – $149 (save $150)

Sennheiser HD 400S Over-Ear Wired Headphones – $74 (save $75)

Sennheiser HD 450NT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $149 (save $150)

Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – $148 (save $151)

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $96 (save $53)

JBL Under Armour Flash-X True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $139 (save $140)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smart Home and Gadget Deals

Google Nest Mini – $36 ($43 off)

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Home Display – $77 (save $72)

Asus C3 Webcam – $74.50 (50% off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 with Alexa (2nd Gen) – $99 (save $100)

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (2020) – $19.95 (save $20)

20% off Arlo, Swann, tp-link, Yale, D-Link, Uniden, Eve., Eufy Security

20% off tp-link, Nanoleaf, Lifx, Twinkly, Philips Hue Smart Lighting

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB – $849 (save $400)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB – $1249 (save $600)

Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G 128GB – $499 (save $100)

20% off Motorola, Vivo, Realme phones

25% off ASUS phones

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Computer Deals

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop (256GB) – $649 (save $350)

Dell Inspiron 5310 13.3-inch QHD+ Laptop 512GB – $99 (save $500)

20% off HP, ASUS, Dell, MSi, Lenovo Computers

30% off HP, Lenovo, ASUS Chromebooks

20% off Microsoft Surface Computers

30% off LG Computers

20% off HP, Lenovo, MSi, ASUS Gaming Computers

20% off Dell, LG Monitors

20% off Microsoft, Dell Keyboards and Mice

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday: Gaming Deals

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller – $82 (save $27)

Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse – $74 (save $75)

Logitech G512 Carbon Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $99 (save $101)

Logitech G635 7.1 Lightsync Gaming Headset – $139 (save $140)

Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – $55 (save $44)

30% off Razer Gaming Mice, Headsets and Keyboards

PlayStation Plus (12 Months – Digital Download) – $53.30 (save $26.65)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) – $59 (save $50)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS5) – $79 (save $30)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – $79 (save $30)

Demon’s Souls (PS5) – $69 (save $40)

Returnal (PS5) – $79 (save $30)

Just Dance 2022 (PS4/PS5/Xbox/Switch) – $49 (save $20)

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5/Xbox) – $59 (save $20)

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5/Xbox) – $64 (save $5)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $39 (save $10)

Watch Dogs Legion (PS5/PS4/Xbox) – $29 (save $10)

Select PlayStation Hits Titles – $9

We’ll keep this updated as more deals show up but keep an eye on JB’s website and get your order in early before stock runs out.

You can also check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals for more incredible savings.