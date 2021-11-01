Level Up Your Life

Here’s Every Special Included in McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals Promo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 7 mins ago: November 1, 2021 at 1:10 pm -
Filed to:deals
fast foodfoodmaccasmcdonalds
Here’s Every Special Included in McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals Promo
Image: McDonald's Australia Instagram

Calling all hungry Macca’s fans! Great news for you and your wallets: McDonald’s Australia has announced that it is bringing back its 30 Days 30 Deals promotion from November 1 (that’s today), and across the month, the fast-food restaurant chain will be slinging all kinds of bargains for you to take advantage of.

What do I need to know about McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals promotion?

Well, the first deal to kick off the bargains is $1 Big Macs on November 1. This is followed by $1 large fries on November 2, $5 small McChicken meal with a cheeseburger on November 3 and 40 per cent off purchases over $15 on November 4, 2021.

Each deal runs for 24 hours only and is exclusively accessible through the MyMacca’s app.

You can find a full calendar breakdown of every deal in the 30 Days 30 Deals promotion below.

McDonald's 30 days 30 deals special
McDonald’s November 30 days 30 deals special 2021. Image supplied.

Other popular deals hitting Macca’s restaurants around Australia as a result of November 2021’s 30 Days 30 Deals special include $1 Cheeseburger and $2 McFlurry – so pop a note in your calendar for those ones.

On the launch of the promotion, Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia said:

“Now in its fourth year, 30 Days 30 Deals is all about bringing great value and great deals to our customers.

“This year, we are serving up big savings on our most iconic products, as well as introducing new deals including 40% off purchases over $15 and the $2 Filet-O-Fish.

“November is a massive month for our customers, with every offer available for one day only on the MyMacca’s app.”

If you’re keen to learn more and see what deals are on offer throughout November 2021 at McDonald’s Australia, read on at the Macca’s website.

Also coming up in November is McDonald’s annual McHappy Day. This year is the 30th celebration of the event and there are loads of ways to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia. If you’d like to get behind the cause, and perhaps buy yourself a pair of novelty Macca’s socks, fundraising has kicked off for 2021 – so dive on in.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.