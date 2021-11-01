Here’s Every Special Included in McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals Promo

Calling all hungry Macca’s fans! Great news for you and your wallets: McDonald’s Australia has announced that it is bringing back its 30 Days 30 Deals promotion from November 1 (that’s today), and across the month, the fast-food restaurant chain will be slinging all kinds of bargains for you to take advantage of.

What do I need to know about McDonald’s 30 Days 30 Deals promotion?

Well, the first deal to kick off the bargains is $1 Big Macs on November 1. This is followed by $1 large fries on November 2, $5 small McChicken meal with a cheeseburger on November 3 and 40 per cent off purchases over $15 on November 4, 2021.

Each deal runs for 24 hours only and is exclusively accessible through the MyMacca’s app.

You can find a full calendar breakdown of every deal in the 30 Days 30 Deals promotion below.

Other popular deals hitting Macca’s restaurants around Australia as a result of November 2021’s 30 Days 30 Deals special include $1 Cheeseburger and $2 McFlurry – so pop a note in your calendar for those ones.

On the launch of the promotion, Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Australia said:

“Now in its fourth year, 30 Days 30 Deals is all about bringing great value and great deals to our customers. “This year, we are serving up big savings on our most iconic products, as well as introducing new deals including 40% off purchases over $15 and the $2 Filet-O-Fish. “November is a massive month for our customers, with every offer available for one day only on the MyMacca’s app.”

If you’re keen to learn more and see what deals are on offer throughout November 2021 at McDonald’s Australia, read on at the Macca’s website.

Also coming up in November is McDonald’s annual McHappy Day. This year is the 30th celebration of the event and there are loads of ways to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia. If you’d like to get behind the cause, and perhaps buy yourself a pair of novelty Macca’s socks, fundraising has kicked off for 2021 – so dive on in.