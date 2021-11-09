How to Get a Disney+ Subscription for Just $2 This Week

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We all know signing up for a streaming service can get costly, particularly if you have more than one. So to convince us that Disney+ is the one you should spend your money on, the folks at Disney are slinging a $2 bargain.

Here’s how you can get in on this crazy cheap Disney+ subscription deal.

How can you get Disney+’s cheap subscription deal?

Disney’s latest deal is happening in honour of Disney+ Day. The event falls on Friday, November 12, and marks the second anniversary of the streaming service.

To bring even more subscribers into the Disney+ fold, the streamer is running a week-long promotion where new and eligible returning customers can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99.

From today through to November 15, 2021, at 6:59 p.m. AEDT, any new subscribers to Disney+ will get their first month for $2 instead of the usual $11.99 per month. After the first month, users will be charged the standard price.

You can sign up for this limited time Disney+ deal here.

Those who are already regular subscribers of Disney+ can’t take advantage of this cheap subscription deal but the house of mouse has other things planned for us.

What else is happening on Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is shaping up to be a huge event for the streaming service with a heap of new content dropping and exciting announcements on the cards.

Some of the most exciting things coming to Disney+ on November 12 include the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. Not to mention you’ll be able to watch Shang-Chi and your other favourite Marvel titles in IMAX on Disney+, making your home really feel like a cinema.

Here’s a full list of new content you’ll find streaming on Disney+ Day:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

Enchanted (2007)

Fancy Nancy – Season 3 (all episodes)

– Season 3 (all episodes) Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Dopesick (premiere)

(premiere) The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – a new documentary about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience.

a new documentary about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience. Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings – a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release.

a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release. Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye – an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series.

an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series. Ciao Alberto – An animated short film from Pixar featuring characters from animated hit breakout film Luca.

– An animated short film from Pixar featuring characters from animated hit breakout film Luca. Olaf Presents – An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can.

– An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Animation Studios which sees Frozen’s beloved snowman retelling several classic tales as only he can. The Simpsons in Plusaversary – new short

– new short The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2, first five episodes.

– Season 2, first five episodes. Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett – A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

– A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett. A collection of fan favourite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney also has a bunch of surprise announcements in store for upcoming content across Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar, National Geographic and Star.

Aussies who are keen can follow Disney’s social accounts from 1:00 a.m. AEDT on Saturday, November 13, for all the announcements. Or you can enjoy some sleep and check back on Lifehacker Australia next week for all the things you missed.

In the meantime, sign up to Disney+ to gain access to all this sweet new content on Friday.