Here’s Everything We Know About the Live-Action Remake of Pinocchio – Honest!

Disney is once again tugging on our nostalgic heartstrings with its latest venture into live-action cinema. This time, as you may have heard, it’s re-creating 1940s classic Pinocchio with a catalogue of mighty impressive actors stepping in to take on the roles many of us know so well. If you’re wondering what you can expect from Pinocchio’s 2022 live-action revival, here’s everything we know so far.

Pinocchio 2022, what’s the story?

We’ve seen a few iterations of this story on the big screen at this point. The Pinocchio film resurfaced in 1996, 2002 and 2019. So what makes Pinocchio 2022 different?

Currently, we don’t know all that much about the approach this film will take – though some have wondered if there is a chance this film may take a slightly darker route. In terms of the basic premise, however, it looks like the classic structure will be the same as it ever was.

Disney’s current description of the film is:

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

Pinocchio 2022 cast announcements

This is where things get exciting. As touched on above, the cast lineup for Pinocchio 2022 is honestly pretty spectacular.

Everyone’s best friend (but mostly my best friend) Tom Hanks has stepped into the role of woodcarver Geppetto who goes on to become Pinocchio’s papa. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is voicing anthropomorphic cricket and Pinocchio’s guide or conscience, Jiminy Cricket. Cynthia Erivo plays the ethereal Blue Fairy who brings Pinocchio to life. And Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has been cast as our main man (or boy) Pinocchio.

Other significant casting updates include Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of dubious fox Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as the voice of new character Sofia the Seagull, Luke Evans has been cast as The Coachman, and Sheila Atim plays Signora Vitelli.

First looks at the film: trailers and pics

Tom Hanks as Geppetto in PINOCCHIO 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc poster art, teaser trailer, cast, release date.

Details have slowly been trickling out since this film was first announced. We now have a series of first-look photos from the set of Pinnochio 2022, as well as a few magical trailers – honest!

Here’s the first teaser trailer for Pinocchio.

And here is an official trailer, along with a fun little clip for the live-action movie. Anyone else get chills from these?

When and where can we watch Pinocchio in Australia?

The live adaptation of Pinocchio is expected to hit screens on September 8, 2022. The live-action film will be a straight-to-streaming release with Disney+ announcing that Pinocchio would drop on Disney+ Day.

Watch this space for more puppet-related news.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.