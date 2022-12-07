Today Is the Last Day to Get Disney+ for Cheap Before Prices Increase

At this time of year, the last thing you want to hear is that things are getting more expensive. But unfortunately, we must inform you that Disney+ is increasing its subscription price in Australia.

Following a price rise overseas, Disney+ has confirmed on its online help page that an increase will be coming to Australia as well.

The new Disney+ subscription pricing in Australia is as follows:

Monthly subscription: $13.99 per month

$13.99 per month Annual subscription: $139.99 per year

That’s a $2 per month increase for monthly subscriptions and a $20 increase for annual plans.

This price rise is set to take place from December 8, 2022. If you want to get in on the current cheaper subscription price, you have just under a day to do so.

Switching to an annual subscription tier before it increases on Thursday is one way to take advantage of the current pricing tier. It just means you’ll be committing to the streaming service for a full year.

This price rise comes about 18 months after Disney+ increased its pricing model following the introduction of Star in Australia.

The increase seemed fair last time, seeing as the price included a whole new content hub. Unfortunately, there are no such additions this time around, and it’s likely this price jack is just another side effect of inflation.

Netflix also increased its prices recently in Australia and introduced a new ad-based subscription tier to try and make up for a loss in profits. Streaming services have always been a safe haven from ads, but with Netflix following this route, it’s possible others will follow suit.

Perhaps the only silver lining from this situation is that Disney+ has a hell of a lot of great content coming up next year from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Disney animation and more, so you know you’ll be set for things to watch over the next 12 months.

