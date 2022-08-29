Disney+ Day: All the New Titles You Can Watch in Australia

Disney+ Day is back for another year which will celebrate all of the streaming hub’s brands and its upcoming content. Here’s what you can expect from the big day and which new movies and series will be streaming.

When is Disney+ day in 2022?

Disney+ Day would normally occur concurrently with the streaming service’s birthday, but this year it’s taking place a little earlier to align with the start of D23.

The date set is Thursday, September 8, 2022. D23 will take place over the following three days from September 9-11.

Due to time zone differences, we’ll see all the action take place from 5:00 pm AEST onwards.

What can you watch on Disney+ day?

Disney+ day heralds the arrival of a bunch of new content to watch on the streaming service, including the latest Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder and new titles from Star Wars, Disney Animation and National Geographic.

Here’s everything premiering on Disney+ day in 2022:

Premiering at 5:00 pm AEST

Thor: Love and Thunder (including IMAX enhanced edition)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 4

Pinocchio (2022) – directed by Robert Zemeckis

Marvel Studios Assembled The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Along versions

Premiering at 2:00 am AEST

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (premieres 2:00 am AEST)

Welcome to the Club – a new The Simpson’s short

Tierra Incognita – Latin America original series

Cars on the Road – new series based on Pixar’s Cars

Growing Up – hybrid doco series

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

THE ZONE: Survival Mission

Wedding Season – Season 1

Once live you’ll be able to watch all these new titles with a Disney+ subscription.

Last year’s celebration also came with a nice subscription deal and a chunk of new announcements. The jury’s out on whether we’ll see another deal from Disney+ but we’ll definitely see some new content updates over the D23 weekend so keep an ear out for those.

If you’re wondering what Disney+ already has in the works here’s a list of upcoming Star Wars and Marvel titles coming to the streaming service soon.